Sonos Speakers Get Free Spotify Streaming

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonos

Sonos owners just got access to another source for free music: The smart speaker maker has struck a deal with Spotify to stream Spotify’s free tier to its users, both companies announced Tuesday.

Free Spotify streams are going live on Sonos devices with the latest Sonos software update, which also includes an updated version of the Sonos mobile app with a simplified Spotify navigation. Alternatively, streams can also be started directly from the Spotify app.

Once enabled, Sonos owners can access Spotify’s entire catalog, but they won’t be able to stream entire albums on demand. Instead, Spotify’s free tier lets users shuffle between songs (think leanback radio), and access personalized playlists like Discover Weekly, Release Radar, and Daily Mix.

Spotify has had a free tier for years, but previously only made it available on desktop as well as through is mobile app. However, a year ago, Spotify extended support to its free tier to smart speaker supporting its Spotify Connect framework.

