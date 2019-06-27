×

Songtrust Royalty Collections Up 70% in a Year

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Songtrust
CREDIT: Songtrust

Global music royalty collection service Songtrust, whose mission is to remove the complexity of the publishing landscape by offering detailed  artists and rights holders access to data, reports significant year-over-year growth. With more than 2 million songs under its management, Songtrust registers an average of over 5,000 new songs every week from 26,000 publishers  across 64 countries. Since Q2 of 2018, the company has added an additional 55,000 songwriters to total more than 205,000.

Also compared to the same period in 2018, Songtrust’s client base grew by 180% with royalty collections up by 70%. Corporate clients include CD Baby, Distrokid, Downtown Music Publishing, The Orchard, Sub Pop Publishing and Trap Nation.

According to the company, one out of five songwriters in the U.S. touches the platform, which claims cuts of 50% of the top R&B and Hip-Hop tracks.

Said Molly Neuman, global head of business development for Songtrust: “This tremendous momentum in the marketplace is the result of Songtrust’s talented and rapidly growing global team — composed of 80 people across nine offices — and our continued collective focus on educating and bringing global music publishing administration to the large segment of music creators that have not been served by the traditional publishing industry, making it easy, affordable and accessible for everyone,”

New York City-based Songtrust was founded in 2011 and is owned and operated by Downtown Music Holdings. The platform boasts direct relationships with more than 50 performance, mechanical and digital societies covering 120-plus territories around the globe.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Digital

  • Songtrust

    Songtrust Royalty Collections Up 70% in a Year

    Global music royalty collection service Songtrust, whose mission is to remove the complexity of the publishing landscape by offering detailed  artists and rights holders access to data, reports significant year-over-year growth. With more than 2 million songs under its management, Songtrust registers an average of over 5,000 new songs every week from 26,000 publishers  across [...]

  • Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th

    Amazon Prime Day Concert: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Sza, Becky G to Perform in Live Kick-Off Event

    Taylor Swift is headlining Amazon’s first-ever Prime Day live-streaming concert, an event to promote the e-commerce giant’s annual shopping-deals extravaganza. The two-hour July 10 special will also feature live performances by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G. The “Prime Day Concert” will be hosted by comedian-actress Jane Lynch (Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Glee”). The [...]

  • Fubo Sports Network

    FuboTV Launches Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Sports Network

    FuboTV, one of the players duking it out in the competitive internet pay-TV arena, is dropping into the free streaming-video market with a network it wants to distribute as widely as possible — off its own platform. On Thursday, the company is soft-launching the Fubo Sports Network: a live, free-to-consumer TV network for U.S. sports [...]

  • BTS World

    BTS World Mobile Game From K-Pop Group Rockets to No. 1 Spot on App Charts Worldwide

    BTS, the biggest K-pop group in the world, now has the biggest app in the world. “BTS World,” a mobile simulation game that lets fans virtually become the South Korean pop stars’ manager, quickly rose to the top of Apple’s App Store charts in multiple countries just hours after its release on Wednesday, June 26. [...]

  • Discovery Names Andrew Georgiou Eurosport and

    Discovery Taps Andrew Georgiou as Eurosport and Sports Rights Boss

    Andrew Georgiou has been appointed president of Discovery-owned Eurosport. The sports channels and streaming service has been without a chief since Peter Hutton left for Facebook. Georgiou assumes a wider role than Hutton, running Eurosport as well as overseeing sports rights and marketing across Discovery. It has been moving aggressively into the sports sector, licensing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad