×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray Reteam on Apple and A24’s First Co-Production

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sofia Coppola Bill Murray
CREDIT: Guillaume Collet/Sipa/REX/Shutterstock

Apple has officially entered the feature film world.

Apple and A24 have teamed up on their first film under their recently formed partnership with “On the Rocks,” Sofia Coppola’s next pic, reteaming her with her “Lost in Translation” star Bill Murray along with Rashida Jones.

Coppola will direct from a script she wrote. Coppola and Youree Henley will also produce.

The film follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

Production is set to start next month in New York and marks A24 and Coppola’s second go-around, having previously partnered on “The Bling Ring.” The acquisition marks a major get for Apple’s first feature production, given the heat a Coppola-Murray package would spark with other studios.

“Lost in Translation” not only landed Murray an Oscar nomination, but established Coppola as a force in directing circles and would launch the young filmmaker’s career, landing her an Oscar for best screenplay.

Murray has been busy, having recently finished production on Jim Jarmusch’s next movie “The Dead Don’t Die” as well as Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” Jones most recently directed the doc “Quincy” about her father, iconic music producer Quincy Jones.

She is repped by UTA and Coppola is repped by ICM Partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Film

  • Caleb Landry JonesNY Premiere of "Three

    Caleb Landry Jones Joins Ralph Fiennes in 'The Forgiven' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Caleb Landry Jones will co-star with Ralph Fiennes, Rebecca Hall, and Mark Strong in “The Forgiven.” John Michael McDonagh is directing the film, which is an adaptation of the novel by Lawrence Osborne. It deals with the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of an English couple, their friends and local Moroccans who [...]

  • Sofia Coppola Bill Murray

    Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray Reteam on Apple and A24's First Co-Production

    Apple has officially entered the feature film world. Apple and A24 have teamed up on their first film under their recently formed partnership with “On the Rocks,” Sofia Coppola’s next pic, reteaming her with her “Lost in Translation” star Bill Murray along with Rashida Jones. Coppola will direct from a script she wrote. Coppola and [...]

  • Toni Collette'Wanderlust' TV show screening, LA

    Toni Collette Joins Anna Kendrick in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Stowaway' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Toni Collette will star opposite Anna Kendrick in the sci-fi thriller “Stowaway.” The movie marks the second feature from Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison, the duo behind “Arctic,” a survival film that premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. “Stowaway” will be directed by Penna, who will co-write the script with Morrison. The story revolves around [...]

  • Mediawan Acquires 'The Name of the

    Mediawan Acquires 'The Name of the Rose' Producer Palomar (EXCLUSIVE)

    French company Mediawan has acquired a majority stake in Palomar, the leading independent Italian production outfit behind the cop show “Inspector Montalbano” and the highly anticipated series “The Name of the Rose,” with John Turturro and Rupert Everett. The deal marks the first international acquisition by Mediawan, the listed company launched in 2016 by three [...]

  • Corey Stoll Billy Magnussen

    Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen Join 'Sopranos' Movie Prequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen are set to join the ensemble of the “The Sopranos” movie prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.” They join Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, and Vera Farmiga, who had previously been added to the cast. More players from the “Sopranos” lore are expected to be coming on board. New Line could not [...]

  • An Oscar Season of Anger

    Inside an Oscar Season of Anger

    The furor that has flared around virtually every major Oscar rival this year has turned the ongoing awards season into a particularly ugly one. As the proceedings continue to devolve into a fit of collective rage aimed at any and all, it’s worth a recap. Just before the season kicked off at the Venice and [...]

  • Callie Khouri, Boots Riley, Tanya Saracho

    Callie Khouri, Boots Riley, Tanya Saracho Set for Final Draft Awards Honors

    Final Draft announced the honorees for the screenwriting software’s 14th annual Final Draft Awards Tuesday. Academy Award winning screenwriter Callie Khouri (“Thelma & Louise”) will receive the Hall of Fame Award for her prolific contribution to the art of screenwriting and devotion to writers and the writing community. Khouri also penned the scripts for “Something [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad