Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray Reteam on Apple and A24’s First Co-Production

Apple has officially entered the feature film world.

Apple and A24 have teamed up on their first film under their recently formed partnership with “On the Rocks,” Sofia Coppola’s next pic, reteaming her with her “Lost in Translation” star Bill Murray along with Rashida Jones.

Coppola will direct from a script she wrote. Coppola and Youree Henley will also produce.

The film follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

Production is set to start next month in New York and marks A24 and Coppola’s second go-around, having previously partnered on “The Bling Ring.” The acquisition marks a major get for Apple’s first feature production, given the heat a Coppola-Murray package would spark with other studios.

“Lost in Translation” not only landed Murray an Oscar nomination, but established Coppola as a force in directing circles and would launch the young filmmaker’s career, landing her an Oscar for best screenplay.

Murray has been busy, having recently finished production on Jim Jarmusch’s next movie “The Dead Don’t Die” as well as Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” Jones most recently directed the doc “Quincy” about her father, iconic music producer Quincy Jones.

She is repped by UTA and Coppola is repped by ICM Partners.