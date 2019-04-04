Snapchat Announces 10 New Originals From BuzzFeed, New Form and Others

Snapchat maker Snap is getting ready to unleash 10 new shows on its audience: The company used its first-ever Snap Partner Summit in Los Angeles Thursday to announce new original content, ranging from unscripted daily entertainment news to scripted shows starring zombies, sneaker culture and teenage angst.

“Mobile is now the dominant medium for telling stories and consuming content,” said Snapchat original content head Sean Mills at the summit Thursday. “In 2019, mobile will surpass television in time spent for U.S. adults. This transformation is creating massive new opportunities.”

Snap wants to make use of those opportunities with shows that are mobile-only, and take cues from the way Snapchat’s users already interact with each other on the platform. One example for this is “Two Sides,” a new teenage drama from New Form that is slated to launch in May. In the show, a teenage couple navigates a modern-day breakup, complete with misunderstood messages, in a split-screen view that shows us the two sides of falling out of love.

The company is also relying on some of the insights it gains from usage patterns on its platform to figure out what kind of content is going to work with its audience. The best example for that is “Sneakerheads,” a scripted comedy series from Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts and EMJAG Productions that is slated to launch in June.

The show is not just about sneaker culture, it was also directly informed by the popularity of the topic on Snapchat, with a Snap spokesperson crediting a story about a sneaker convention that attracted an outsized amount of attention as a key reason why the company commissioned the show.

Snap continues to monetize these originals via its 6-second unskippable ads. Some original shows are partner-funded, while others are funded by the company itself; 2 of the shows announced Thursday were produced by Indigo Development, the joint venture Snap and NBCUniversal formed last year, while others come from BuzzFeed, New Form, Bazelevs and others.

Here’s Snapchat’s entire new slate, as per the company’s press release: