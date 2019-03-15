×
Snapchat Said to Launch Gaming Inside Its App

Janko Roettgers

Snapchat is set to unveil a mobile gaming platform for its app at a partner event next month, according to a new Cheddar report. The platform will allow developers to distribute games within Snapchat’s app, according to the report.

Snapchat didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap is set to hold its first partner summit in Los Angeles on April 4. Cheddar reported Friday that the company will use that day to unveil a small number of mobile games running on Snapchat, and presumably also announce tools for developers to port their own games to the platform.

There have been indications for some time that Snap was going to eventually add mobile gaming to Snapchat. The company acquired a significant stake of an Australian gaming startup that was co-founded by the creator of “Fruit Ninja” last year, according to CNET. And 12 months ago, Snap acquired its own 3D gaming engine called PlayCanvas.

Mobile gaming could add another revenue source to Snapchat, allowing the company to charge players for the purchase of digital goods. Games could also help Snapchat to further grow engagement and retention, making it less likely that users would abandon the platform for competing products like Facebook’s Instagram.

 

