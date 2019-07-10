Snapchat Launches 'Creator Shows' From Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Serena Williams and Others -- With Ad-Revenue Sharing Deals

Snap is opening up Snapchat to be a place for celebrities and influencers to create their own shows — and make money from the content — in the same short-form, vertical-video orientation as Snap’s slate of 80-plus original series.

Creator Shows begin streaming Wednesday on Snapchat, and will feature content from Serena Williams, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Maddie Ziegler, Emma Chamberlain, Rickey Thompson, Loren Gray, FaZe Banks, Baby Ariel and others. In addition, Snap is partnering with digital studios on some of the Creator Shows, including Brat, BBTV and Studio71.

Schwarzenegger’s show, for example, is called “Rules of Success with Arnold Schwarzenegger,” with motivational advice from the actor-politician.

It’s a way for Snap to extend to the reach of its most popular creators — and keep them invested in building their businesses on Snapchat through monetization, as YouTube has done for years. Snap will provide a revenue share of advertising for Creators Shows but isn’t disclosing terms of the partnerships. Both Snap Ads and Commercials can appear in Creator Shows.

Like all Snapchat Shows, the Creator Shows will appear on the Discover page, to the right of the camera. According to Snap, over the last year, the time spent watching shows on Snapchat every day more than tripled. However, the company isn’t disclosing viewing time or other metrics.

Also Wednesday, Snap is rolling out Highlights for Official Accounts. Highlights are a collection of photo and video content that creators can add to their profile from their Snap Stories or camera roll. For the first time, Creators will be able to save and share their favorite creative moments with new and existing fans.

Singer and YouTube personality Loren Gray enthused over Snapchat’s Creator Shows, saying in a statement, “Having the opportunity to convey the importance of confidence through my passion for makeup with the Snapchat community has been an amazing experience.”

Rickey Thompson, who rose to prominence with comedic videos on Vine and Instagram, added that “Snapchat has always been a place where my fans can get to know the real, authentic me. Making a show with Snap was a really fun experience, and I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

Meanwhile, Snap recently launched its first Scripted Comedy Creator Initiative, a program designed to inspire the best and funniest up-and-coming comedy writers, performers and directors to imagine what sitcoms should look like for a mobile audience. The company received hundreds of submissions and selected a group of creators to experiment with the mobile format and storytelling to produce a new type of comedy show. The comedy shows include sitcoms, mockumentaries and animation, with each episode 3-5 minutes in length and a season averaging 8-10 episodes.

Snap funded the series in the Comedy Creator Initiative, which include include “Apocalypse Goals” from Olivia DeLaurentis and Sydney Heller; “All Dog$ Get Money” from Gerald Grissette; “Relationship Goals” from Ben Waller; and “The Daily Realness” from Skyler Fulton, a mockumentary series about a clickbait-driven website.

On the heels of that program, Snap is launching a short-form Animated Comedy Creator Initiative, and plans to greenlight up to 10 series. Creators can pitch a one-page treatment (including storyboards, animatic or full pilot) for an animated comedy series. Submissions open today for creators in the U.S. and will be open through Aug. 26, 2019.