Snap Shares Skyrocket on Better-Than-Expected Earnings, User Growth Still Flat

Snapchat still isn’t growing, but investors didn’t care much about that Tuesday: Snap’s share price rose 18% in after-hours trading after Snapchat’s corporate parent reported much better-than-expected earnings for the holiday quarter.

Snap generated revenue of $389.8 million in Q4 of 2018, compared with $285.7 million during the same quarter last year. The company’s net losses for the quarter were $191.7 million, compared to $350 million during the same time a year before. This equals losses per share of $0.14 for Q4 of 2018.

Analysts had expected revenue of $377 million, and losses of $0.19 per share.

User growth story continues to be the sore spot for the company. Snapchat ended 2018 with 186 million daily active users, which is down a million from the end of 2017, but flat when compared to the previous quarter. The company posted user losses of 2 million in Q3.

Snap tried to put a positive spin on its growth challenges by pointing out in its earnings release that its iOS user base “increased both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year,” but didn’t provide any further details. Snap executives have in the past frequently pointed to problems with their Android app to explain why users were leaving the service.

