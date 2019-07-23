Snap Stock Skyrockets As Company Adds 13 Million Daily Active Users in Q2

Share prices for Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. shot up as much as 8.5% in after-hours trading Tuesday on news that Snapchat added 13 million daily active users in Q2 of 2019.

The service ended the quarter with 203 million users, compared to 190 million at the end of Q1, and 188 million in Q2 of 2018.

Snapchat attributed at least some of this to its rebuilt Android app, which became widely available during the quarter. “We saw more than a 10% increase in the retention rate of people who open Snapchat for the first time,” the company said in its earnings release.

Developing.