×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Snap Makes Lara Sweet Interim CFO

By

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Snap Inc
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. has appointed Lara Sweet as its new interim chief financial officer. The appointment comes two weeks after current CFO Tim Stone announced his upcoming departure from the company.

Stone will stay on in his role until February 5, the day Snap is scheduled to deliver its next quarterly earnings report. Snap will continue its search for a permanent CFO, according to a statement released Monday.

Sweet has been with Snap since June of 2016, and most recently served as the company’s chief accounting officer. Before that, she held executive finance roles at AOL.

“Lara has intricate knowledge of our financial procedures and controls, and she will provide seamless continuity to the finance team while we continue our search for a permanent CFO,” said Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.

“I look forward to continuing to support Snap in my expanded role and working with my colleagues to deliver meaningful progress on executing our financial goals,” said Sweet.

Being Snap’s CFO isn’t exactly a thankful job these days. The company’s share price has been sliding for most of the year, with investors worrying about stalled growth and competition from Facebook’s Instagram. After peaking at $21.22 in February of last year, share prices hit a historic low of $4.82 in December. On Friday, it closed at $6.34.

Separately, word broke Monday that Snap may be looking to make significant changes to its product, with Reuters reporting that the company was weighing the introduction of permanent Snaps.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Digital

  • Snap Inc

    Snap Makes Lara Sweet Interim CFO

    Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. has appointed Lara Sweet as its new interim chief financial officer. The appointment comes two weeks after current CFO Tim Stone announced his upcoming departure from the company. Stone will stay on in his role until February 5, the day Snap is scheduled to deliver its next quarterly earnings report. [...]

  • Sanbox VR Raises $68M Series A

    Sandbox VR Raises $68 Million for Location-Based VR Experiences

    Hong Kong-based virtual reality (VR) startup Sandbox VR has raised a $68 million Series A round of funding from Andreesen Horowitz, Floodgate Ventures, Stanford University, Triplepoint Capital, CRCM and Alibaba. The company wants to use the new cash infusion to launch new VR centers in New York, Tokyo and elsewhere. Sandbox currently operates VR centers [...]

  • Jonah Peretti

    BuzzFeed CEO Defends Decision to Not Pay Most Laid-Off Employees for Accrued Time-Off Days

    BuzzFeed chief exec Jonah Peretti is being criticized by current and former employees over the company’s decision to not pay laid-off staffers (except for those in California) for their paid time-off days, in the wake of BuzzFeed slashing 15% of its workforce. In an open letter posted Saturday on Medium addressed to BuzzFeed’s senior managers, a group [...]

  • roku-channel premium-services

    Roku Launches Premium Video Subscriptions to Showtime, Starz, Epix and More

    Taking a page out of Amazon’s playbook, Roku is launching premium subscriptions on the Roku Channel starting Monday — promising to be another valuable revenue stream for the streaming-video platform company. As part of a launch promo, Roku users who sign up for Showtime, Starz or Epix before March 31, 2019, will be eligible to [...]

  • John MayerJohn Mayer in concert at

    John Mayer's Instagram Talk Show Returns With Guests Andy Cohen and Maggie Rogers

    John Mayer’s guitar chops have made him a household name, but it’s hardly his only talent. Following stints in comedy and Twitter infamy, Mayer launched his own talk show last year, not on television, but on Instagram via the app’s live video feature. “Current Mood with John Mayer,” a delightful 45-minute program in which Mayer regales [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Michael Jackson Documentary's IMDb Page Vandalized by Angry Fans

    “Leaving Neverland,” a new documentary focused on the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, has already stirred some controversy at the Sundance Film Festival, and now that backlash has hit its IMDb page. On Friday afternoon at about 1:20 p.m. PT, the IMDb page for the documentary read “Liar, Liar 2: The Wade Robson [...]

  • Oculus, Felix & Paul Debut Traveling

    Roger Ross Williams’ VR Doc ‘Traveling While Black’ Debuts at Sundance

    “Traveling While Black,” a new virtual reality documentary from Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival’s New Frontier program Friday. The film, which draws a line from segregationist policies of the 1950s to modern-day police violence, was also released on the Oculus Go and Oculus Rift headsets, as well as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad