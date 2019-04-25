×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Snap Taps McDonald’s Marketing Exec Kenny Mitchell as First CMO

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kenny-Mitchell-Snap
CREDIT: Courtesy of Snap

Snap, as part of rebuilding its senior exec team and angling to boost growth, has hired its first chief marketing officer: Kenny Mitchell, a consumer-marketing veteran who has worked at McDonald’s, Gatorade, NBC Sports Group and NASCAR.

Mitchell will join the company in June 2019, reporting to CEO and cofounder Evan Spiegel. Mitchell will lead all consumer and product marketing programs at Snap, which has struggled over the past year to grow its user base. While he is Snap’s first CMO, he assumes duties that were previously the purview of former VP of marketing Steve LaBella, who exited the social messaging and media company last fall.

“Kenny’s consumer marketing expertise and his deep understanding of our products will be a great combination for Snap,” Spiegel said in announcing his hire. “Throughout his career, Kenny has demonstrated his ability to successfully execute innovative, global marketing campaigns, many of which have leveraged our own vertical video and augmented reality products.”

Related

In an memo to staff in October, Spiegel outlined the need for better marketing and communications — and acknowledged missteps with Snapchat’s widely criticized app redesign in 2018. “We rushed our redesign, solving one problem but creating many others,” the CEO wrote in the memo. “The biggest mistake we made with our redesign was compromising our core product value of being the fastest way to communicate.”

Mitchell’s hire comes after a string of high-level departures from Snap’s senior management ranks in the past year. In addition to LaBella, those include chief strategy officer Imran Khan, chief content officer Nick Bell, head of ad sales Jeff Lucas (now at Verizon Media), and CFO Tim Stone.

In the past six months, Snap has recruited three senior execs: Jeremi Gorman, chief business officer, former head of ad sales at Amazon; Jared Grusd, chief strategy officer, ex-CEO of Huffington Post; and Julie Henderson, chief communications officer, formerly with 21st Century Fox.

Snap last month widely released an overhauled version of its Android app, which it hopes will drive up active users. In the first quarter of 2019, the company beat Wall Street financial expectations and — for the first time in a year — expanded its user base, netting 4 million daily active users to hit 190 million in the period.

Most recently, Mitchell was VP of brand content and engagement for McDonald’s USA, where he led the fast-food chain’s strategic brand and consumer marketing agenda in the U.S. Prior to joining McDonald’s in early 2018, he was head of consumer engagement at Gatorade, where he led all global integrated consumer marketing efforts and pioneered the use of Snapchat vertical video and augmented reality tools. Those included Gatorade’s viral Gatorade Dunk AR Lens for the Super Bowl and the sports drink’s Serena Williams-themed Snap Ad game, which was played with by Snapchat users for an average of over 200 seconds, according to the company.

Mitchell has also overseen brand and consumer marketing for NASCAR and was VP/GM at the Dew Tour, a division of the NBC Sports Group. Mitchell holds a bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business.

Mitchell, in a statement provided by the company, said: “Snap is a great company with strong values, an inspired vision and innovative products that are empowering its global community. I look forward to helping Evan and Snap continue to tell their story to people around the world, and working with my new colleagues as we define the future of the camera and self-expression.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Digital

  • Fable Premieres "Wolves in the Walls:

    Fable's Neil Gaiman VR Experience ‘Wolves in the Walls’ Gets Sequel at Tribeca

    San Francisco-based immersive entertainment startup Fable is premiering the second part of “Wolves in the Walls,” a VR experience based on the Neil Gaiman children’s book by the same name, at the Tribeca Film Festival this week. “Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over” effortlessly connects to the existing story, and immerses viewers in the [...]

  • Universal Games - Series Your Story

    Universal Games Launches Episodic Game App With 'Saved by the Bell,' 'Law & Order,' 'Bridesmaids,' Other NBCU Properties

    NBCUniversal sees a potential $200 million-plus jackpot in adapting some of its old TV and movie franchises into an interactive storytelling game. The company’s Universal Games and Digital Platforms group on Thursday is launching a new, free-to-play mobile game, “Series: Your Story Universe” that lets players pick an avatar and play through different episodes of [...]

  • Kenny-Mitchell-Snap

    Snap Taps McDonald's Marketing Exec Kenny Mitchell as First CMO

    Snap, as part of rebuilding its senior exec team and angling to boost growth, has hired its first chief marketing officer: Kenny Mitchell, a consumer-marketing veteran who has worked at McDonald’s, Gatorade, NBC Sports Group and NASCAR. Mitchell will join the company in June 2019, reporting to CEO and cofounder Evan Spiegel. Mitchell will lead [...]

  • HTC Vive Pro VR headset

    VR Developers Say Audience Adoption is Their Biggest Challenge

    About 40% of virtual reality developers believe audience adoption is their biggest challenge when it comes to creating VR apps, according to a new survey conducted by the HTC Vive team. Vive recently surveyed about 1,800 developers about the current landscape of the VR industry. Besides audience adoption, 27% said lack of hardware is a [...]

  • China’s Streaming Giants Seek South East

    China’s Streaming Giants Seek South East Asia Expansion

    Chinese video streaming giant iQIYI is looking to expand its service across 10 countries within South East Asia. The move would be the NASDAQ-listed company’s first venture beyond Greater China. The move was disclosed on Wednesday by Yang Xianghua, president of membership & overseas business group, iQIYI, as part of a presentation at the APOS [...]

  • APOS: HBO Go to launch in

    APOS: HBO Go to Launch in Malaysia

    HBO Asia is to launch its, HBO GO in Malaysia from next month. The South East Asian country will be the fifth to receive the streaming service, following Hong Kong, Indonesia, The Philippines and Singapore Within Malaysia, the company is launching the service exclusively with Astro, HBO’s existing partner for subscription video. It will be [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Raises $2.2 Billion Through Junk-Bond Offering

    Netflix just went deeper into hock: The company announced the pricing of unsecured bonds in a transaction raising around $2.2 billion, giving it more cash to invest in content, real estate and infrastructure. The streamer had said Tuesday that it planned to raise $2 billion through a new debt offering, bringing its long-term debt to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad