×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Snap CFO Tim Stone to Leave Company

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Snap Inc
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is facing another major executive departure: The company’s chief financial officer Tim Stone is on his way out, Snap revealed in a regulatory filing Tuesday afternoon.

Stone will stay with the company to find a new candidate for his position for the time being, according to the filing. His last day has not been determined; he will stay on through the company’s next earnings report, which is scheduled for February 5.

Evan Spiegel acknowledged the departure in a memo sent out to staffers Tuesday, in which he said the company was “very grateful for all of his hard work.” Spiegel also said that Stone’s departure wasn’t prompted by any disagreements. (You can find the full memo below.)

Stone joined Snap in May of 2018, and previously worked for more than 20 years in various executive positions at Amazon, most recently as the e-commerce giant’s vice president of finance. At Snap, he replaced the company’s first chief financial officer Drew Vollero, who had been essential to the company’s IPO.

Investors reacted in shock to the announcement, sending Snap’s share prices down more than 8 percent in after-hours trading. That’s despite the fact that the company also revealed in the same filing that it foresees Q4 2018 results to come in at the top end of its previous guidance.

Related

Snap has been hit by a string of executive departures over the past few months. Chief strategy officer Imran Khan announced his departure from the company in September. He was followed out of the door by vice president of content Nick Bell, vice president of marketing Steve Labella, and vice president of business solutions and former WarnerMedia exec Kristen O’Hara.

Snap’s stock had been on a downward trajectory for most of 2018 as the company struggled to attract new users. After peaking at $21.22 in February of last year, share prices hit a historic low of $4.82. On Friday, it closed at $6.54.

 

Here’s Snap CEO Evan Spiegel’s memo to staff about Tim Stone’s departure:

“Hi Team,

I wanted to let you know that Tim Stone, our CFO, has decided to leave Snap.

Tim has made a big impact in his short time on our team and we are very grateful for all of his hard work. I know we have all benefitted from his customer focus and the way he has encouraged all of us to operate as owners.

Tim will remain at Snap to help with the transition, including through our Q4 and full year earnings call on February 5th.

Tim’s transition is not related to any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our accounting, strategy, management, operations, policies, regulatory matters, or practices (financial or otherwise).

Please join me in wishing Tim all the best in his future endeavors!”

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Digital

  • Snap Inc

    Snap CFO Tim Stone to Leave Company

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is facing another major executive departure: The company’s chief financial officer Tim Stone is on his way out, Snap revealed in a regulatory filing Tuesday afternoon. Stone will stay with the company to find a new candidate for his position for the time being, according to the filing. His last [...]

  • birdbox Sandra Bullock

    Will Netflix's Latest Price Hike Spur a Customer Backlash?

    Netflix is rolling out its biggest price increase to date — including hiking the standard HD plan from $10.99 to $12.99 per month — for all subscribers in the U.S. and parts of Latin America. The obvious risk: Some customers will see the higher prices as a reason to bail on Netflix, while there’s also [...]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Roku Faces Criticism Over Infowars Channel

    Streaming device maker Roku faced a backlash Tuesday over its decision to carry a channel for Infowars, the controversial website of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The company responded by saying that Infowars wasn’t currently violating its terms of use. The uproar over Roky carrying Infowars comes a few months after most other major platforms, [...]

  • BTS 'Burn the Stage: The Movie'

    BTS 'Burn the Stage: The Movie' Documentary Set to Hit YouTube Premium Service

    “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” a documentary following K-pop group BTS on their 2017 concert tour, will be streaming on the YouTube Premium subscription service starting this Friday. The movie is based on the previous YouTube original series “BTS: Burn the Stage.” Since its release in theaters worldwide last November, “Burn the Stage: The Movie” has [...]

  • Sofia Coppola Bill Murray

    Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray Reteam on Apple and A24's First Co-Production

    Apple has officially entered the feature film world. Apple and A24 have teamed up on their first film under their recently formed partnership with “On the Rocks,” Sofia Coppola’s next pic, reteaming her with her “Lost in Translation” star Bill Murray along with Rashida Jones. Coppola will direct from a script she wrote. Coppola and [...]

  • Fire TV Stick Gets A No-Cost

    Fire TV Stick Gets Voice Control Upgrade

    Amazon is giving its Fire TV streaming stick a no-cost upgrade: The company will include its Alexa voice remote with device controls with the Fire TV stick going forward, while keeping the price at $39.99. The new remote, which was previously only available with the slightly pricier Fire TV 4K stick, includes both a power [...]

  • Bob Bakish CES

    Listen: Viacom CEO Bob Bakish Reveals His M&A Strategy

    Don’t expect Bob Bakish to blindly follow the rest of Big Media into its consolidation craze. Viacom’s CEO made clear his company can go it alone even as competing conglomerates seem engaged in a race for scale. “Viacom doesn’t really require a transformational deal,” he said during a keynote Q&A last week at Variety’s CES [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad