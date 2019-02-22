Smosh Acquired by Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment

Smosh, the long-running YouTube comedy brand, has been acquired by Mythical Entertainment, the company formed by Rhett & Link, hosts of comedy show “Good Mythical Morning.”

As first reported by Variety last week, Mythical emerged as the leading candidate to buy Smosh, which was left stranded after parent company Defy Media shut down without warning last November.

Smosh was started in 2006 by childhood buddies Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla (who left Smosh in 2017). Currently, Smosh has over 24 million subscribers on its main channel featuring sketches and parodies of internet and pop culture, along with ancillary channels Smosh Games (7.4 million subscribers) and Smosh Pit (6 million).

“Some of the hardest four months of my life,” Hecox tweeted Friday after the deal with Mythical was announced. “I’m so happy with where we ended up. Very proud of my Smosh Family. So much more to come!”

The deal unites two of YouTube’s most popular and longest-running comedy teams. Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are the creators and hosts of weekday “Good Mythical Morning” — currently in its 15th season — which has 15 million subscribers. UTA reps McLaughlin, Neal and Hecox.

In a video posted Friday titled “the rumors are true,” Hecox together with other Smosh members shared the Rhett & Link news with fans. “They are creators helping creators,” Hecox said about Rhett & Link. “It really is an awesome thing. We get to do whatever we want, and we’re super, super excited… We’re starting all over, guys.”

Hecox also announced SmoshCast, a new weekly podcast, with the first episode dealing with the fallout and aftermath of Defy’s shutdown. The Smoshers also invited fans to support them by buying a limited-edition T-shirt that says “I helped” ($24.99) at its new online store.

Mythical Entertainment’s flagship property is “Good Mythical Morning.” YouTube funded an expanded version of the show styled on late-night TV shows — that launched in the fall of 2017, featuring multi-part segments running 22 minutes or longer daily. That didn’t last: “GMM” reverted to its original, shorter format last year, with episodes 12-15 minutes each.