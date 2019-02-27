×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sling TV Discounts Base Plans to $15 a Month

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sling TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dish Network

Dish’s internet TV service Sling TV is introducing significant discounts as part of a tax day promotion: Both of the service’s base plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, are available for $15 a month for 3 months, as opposed to the usual $25 per month price tag.

Consumers can combine the two packages for just $25 per month, down from $40 a month. The offer is only available for new customers, and Sling will start billing the regular price after 3 months.

Sling Orange currently offers access to 34 cable channels, including TNT, TBS, CNN and ESPN. Sling Blue comes without ESPN, but includes access to Fox and NBC in select markets, as well as FX, USA and a number of other networks. The combined Blue and Orange package comes with access to over 50 networks.

Dish has struggled to grow Sling’s user base amid growing competition from other streaming bundles, adding just 47,000 subscribers during the most recent quarter — not enough to make up for the company’s satellite TV subscriber defections, and resulting in a overall net loss of 334,000 customers for the quarter.

The promotional price cut is clearly meant to boost Sling subscriber numbers, and comes at a time when competing services are forced to increase pricing. Just this week, Hulu raised the price of its own live TV bundle from $39.99 to $44.99 per month.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Digital

  • Sling TV

    Sling TV Discounts Base Plans to $15 a Month

    Dish’s internet TV service Sling TV is introducing significant discounts as part of a tax day promotion: Both of the service’s base plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, are available for $15 a month for 3 months, as opposed to the usual $25 per month price tag. Consumers can combine the two packages for just [...]

  • Will Smith arrives at the U.S.

    Will Smith Launches 'Bucket List' Challenge Reality Show on Facebook Watch

    Will Smith is turning his passion for fear-challenging stunts into new show, funded by Facebook. “Will Smith’s Bucket List,” which debuted on the Facebook Watch video hub Wednesday (Feb. 27), follows the actor-comedian-rapper-daredevil as he ticks off items from his bucket list one at a time. In the six-episode series, with new installments to be [...]

  • Michelle Obama

    Michelle Obama Joins YouTube's Book Panel Discussion Special

    YouTube has tapped Michelle Obama to headline an original special, “BookTube,” slated to debut next month during Women’s History Month. The former First Lady will discuss her bestselling memoir “Becoming” with a panel of YouTubers.  John Green — best-selling author of books including “The Fault in Our Stars” and co-founder of YouTube channels vlogbrothers and [...]

  • Sports Streamer DAZN Lines Up MotoGP

    Sports Streamer DAZN Sets MotoGP Series as It Expands Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

    As the generalist streamers dive deeper into sports programming, specialist sports player DAZN is growing its lineup of originals alongside its coverage of live events. Next up is “In Our Blood,” a three-part series about three generations of iconic Spanish MotoGP riders: Alex Criville, Jorge Lorenzo, and Marc Marquez. Former BT, ESPN, and Sky programming [...]

  • Invar Studios Tackles Bikini Killer for

    Invar Studios Tackles Bikini Killer for India’s Zee 5 (EXCLUSIVE)  

    Invar Studios Global, a production entity with offices in Los Angeles, Mumbai and Silicon Valley, will produce three seasons of English and Hindi language crime series “Snake” for Indian OTT platform Zee 5. The series will focus on the life of French national Charles Sobhraj, nicknamed the ‘Bikini Killer’ for a series of murders that [...]

  • ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Wonder Park.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.9 million through Sunday for 1,167 national ad airings on 29 networks. (Spend [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad