SiriusXM Pushes 22 Podcasts to Pandora, Including From Ricky Gervais, Kevin Hart

SiriusXM is taking its first step to repurpose content from its exclusive talk shows and other entertainment programming for Pandora’s streaming-audio audience.

SiriusXM is launching 22 new podcasts, available to more than 100 million audio listeners and subscribers of Pandora and SiriusXM. The new podcasts feature content from some of SiriusXM’s most popular shows, including “Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow Interviews”; “Jenny McCarthy’s Celebrity Dirt”; “The Jason Ellis Show”; and “The Hoda Show,” a commercial-free podcast of Hoda Kotb’s SiriusXM program.

In addition, the podcast lineup includes material from Kevin Hart’s “Straight from The Hart with Kevin Hart,” “Ricky Gervais Is Deadly Sirius,” and “Larry the Cable Guy Weekly Roundup” each week, while “A Comic Mind Hosted by Jeff Foxworthy” will be monthly. Program highlights from “Jim Norton & Sam Roberts” will also be available weekly.

The new initiative comes less than three months after SiriusXM closed its acquisition of Pandora, originally valued at $3.5 billion.

“We’re excited that some of our most popular talk shows are now being made available to Pandora users,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “This will be a great opportunity for new audiences to discover these SiriusXM shows, while providing Pandora with great programming, as we continue to collaborate on content opportunities for both platforms.”

For those seeking motivation, the “Joel Osteen” podcast will be available on Pandora. Pastor of America’s largest church, Osteen, who also has his own SiriusXM channel, will deliver his moving Lakewood messages in full each week. For compelling talk shows about music and artists, users can catch the best moments of the week from “Trunk Nation” with Eddie Trunk, “Debatable” with Mark Goodman and Alan Light, and “Feedback” with Nik Carter and Lori Majewski; as well as the top long-form segments of “Sway in the Morning.” SiriusXM’s top sports programs, including “Mad Dog Unleashed,” featuring Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo’s daily opening rant and top segment of the day; “Schein on Sports,” another daily podcast offering Adam Schein’s opening monologue; and “Busted Open,” a daily “best of” podcast for pro wrestling fans.

The new podcast push follows the recent launch of Pandora Now, the first content offering available exclusively to both SiriusXM and Pandora listeners.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can listen to SiriusXM’s over 200 channels at home on connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, and Sonos speakers.