Sinemia Shuts Down U.S. Movie-Ticket Subscription Service

Sinemia, a would-be rival to MoviePass, is closing down its U.S. operations — telling customers it could not find “a path to sustainability” amid legal headaches, competitive pressures and the challenging economics of the business model.

The company announced the shutdown in a notice on its website Thursday.

“While we are proud to have created a best in market service, our efforts to cover the cost of unexpected legal proceedings and raise the funds required to continue operations have not been sufficient,” Sinemia said in the statement. “The competition in the U.S. market and the core economics of what it costs to deliver Sinemia’s end-to-end experience ultimately [led] us to the decision of discontinuing our U.S. operations.”

MoviePass has sued Sinemia, alleging patent infringement, and Sinemia also has been the target of customer lawsuits accusing the company of charging hidden fees and shutting down accounts without warning.

Just a month ago, Sinemia rolled out a new Always Unlimited plan, which was supposed to let subscribers to see one movie (in 2D) every day for $14.99 per month. According to Sinemia, its Always Unlimited plan gave moviegoers the flexibility to choose any movie theater and any showtime. It also offer tiered plans offering one, two or three movies a month, with options for 3D and IMAX tickets.

Turns out the cost of Sinemia’s too-good-to-be-true offers was unsustainable, the company admitted. “Despite the best efforts of our team, it has been difficult for us as a startup to continue providing our services to the moviegoers in the U.S. without resources and enough capital to meet increased operations and legal costs,” Sinemia said in the April 25 statement.

From the notice, it’s not clear if Sinemia will be extending refunds that may be due to subscribers.

Earlier this month, Sinemia said that after it conducted a fraud-detection analysis in March, it canceled 3% of its user accounts “due to misuse or fraudulent activity.” According to the company, it issued a full refund for the difference between a user’s membership payment and the value of previous movie tickets purchased with the service to the user’s payment card.