‘Shazam!’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Shazam!”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.69 million through Sunday for 990 national ad airings on 50 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 25-31. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized spend across networks including CBS, TBS and NBC, and during programming such as the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, NBA Basketball and “World of Dance.”

Just behind “Shazam!” in second place: Annapurna Pictures’ “Missing Link,” which saw 1,233 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.02 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Pet Sematary” (EMV: $4.71 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Dumbo” ($4.54 million) and Lionsgate’s “Hellboy” ($4.43 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Hellboy” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

