‘Shazam!’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Shazam!”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.69 million through Sunday for 990 national ad airings on 50 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 25-31. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized spend across networks including CBS, TBS and NBC, and during programming such as the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, NBA Basketball and “World of Dance.”

Just behind “Shazam!” in second place: Annapurna Pictures’ “Missing Link,” which saw 1,233 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.02 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Pet Sematary” (EMV: $4.71 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Dumbo” ($4.54 million) and Lionsgate’s “Hellboy” ($4.43 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Hellboy” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.69M – Shazam!

Impressions: 317,180,370
Attention Score: 92.18
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 990
Networks: 50
Most Spend On: CBS, TBS
Creative Versions: 60
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.66M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/20/19

$6.02M – Missing Link

Impressions: 307,241,109
Attention Score: 91.72
Attention Index: 93
National Airings: 1,233
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.6M
Studio: Annapurna Pictures
Started Airing: 02/16/19

$4.71M – Pet Sematary

Impressions: 299,842,622
Attention Score: 91.30
Attention Index: 88
National Airings: 714
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: TBS, CBS
Creative Versions: 25
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.64M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 02/10/19

$4.54M – Dumbo

Impressions: 398,354,229
Attention Score: 91.52
Attention Index: 91
National Airings: 1,050
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 81
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $29.83M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 09/25/18

$4.43M – Hellboy

Impressions: 177,572,503
Attention Score: 94.85
Attention Index: 133
National Airings: 411
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: CBS, TBS
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.49M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 2/18/2018

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 03/25/2019 and 03/31/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

