Shay Mitchell Announces She’s Pregnant, With a YouTube Original Series to Follow Her Path to Motherhood

Actress and YouTuber Shay Mitchell revealed on social media Friday that she is six months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel — and her “pregnancy journey” will be documented in an original series on YouTube.

The biweekly YouTube original series “Almost Ready” will premiere every other Wednesday starting July 17 on Mitchell’s YouTube channel and will be free to view (it’s not part of YouTube Premium). The show will follow her as she eats for two, continues the endless hunt for non-alcoholic wine and lathers herself in every oil known to humanity on her journey to motherhood.

Mitchell, 32, previously starred in Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” and appeared in Netflix series “You.” She’s also joined the cast of upcoming Hulu comedy series “Dollface” with Kat Dennings and Brenda Song.

Her pregnancy announcement comes after she shared with followers in January that she had experienced a miscarriage last year. About why she decided to document her pregnancy in a YouTube series, Mitchell said in a statement, “Women go through a lot during pregnancy. It’s exciting, difficult, emotional and amazing all at the same time, and I wanted to share my journey with more than just a photo.”

In a YouTube video announcing her pregnancy, Mitchell wrote in the description that “Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing oversized sweatshirts. We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

She also posted a stylized photo of herself shirtless on Instagram on Friday, showing off her baby bump:

Mitchell is repped by UTA. “Almost Ready” will be executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s Intellectual Property Corp. (IPC), alongside Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel and executive producer and showrunner Tracy Wares.

Watch Mitchell’s pregnancy announcement video: