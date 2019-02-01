‘Sex Education’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix is bringing back awkward comedy series “Sex Education” starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield for a sophomore season.

The streamer announced the season 2 renewal Friday, with production on the eight-episode season slated to begin this spring in the U.K. According to Netflix, the series is among its most popular recent originals — on track to be viewed by more 40 million members worldwide within the first four weeks of season one’s Jan. 11 release.

“Sex Education” centers on 16-year-old Otis Milburn (Butterfield), an inexperienced, socially awkward high-school student who lives with his sex-therapist mother (Anderson). Otis is a reluctant expert on sex but comes to realize he can use his knowledge to gain status at Moordale High School, teaming up with bad-girl Maeve (Emma Mackey) to set up an underground sex-therapy clinic for fellow students.

In addition to Anderson, Butterfield an Mackey, “Sex Education” stars Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Alistair Petrie, who are set to reprise their roles. Creator Laurie Nunn will return for season 2 and executive producer with Jamie Campbell set to executive produce alongside Nunn. The U.K.’s Eleven will continue as the production company for the second season of the breakout series.

“The reception to season one has been so exciting,” Nunn said in a statement. “Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

“Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content. “Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she’s created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world.”

“Sex Education” season one was created and written by Nunn and executive-produced by Eleven’s Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor, and co-executive produced by Sian Robins-Grace. Taylor also served as a director on season one along with Kate Herron.