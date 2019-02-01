×
‘Sex Education’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Asa Butterfield in Netflix's Sex Education
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix is bringing back awkward comedy series “Sex Education” starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield for a sophomore season.

The streamer announced the season 2 renewal Friday, with production on the eight-episode season slated to begin this spring in the U.K. According to Netflix, the series is among its most popular recent originals — on track to be viewed by more 40 million members worldwide within the first four weeks of season one’s Jan. 11 release.

“Sex Education” centers on 16-year-old Otis Milburn (Butterfield), an inexperienced, socially awkward high-school student who lives with his sex-therapist mother (Anderson). Otis is a reluctant expert on sex but comes to realize he can use his knowledge to gain status at Moordale High School, teaming up with bad-girl Maeve (Emma Mackey) to set up an underground sex-therapy clinic for fellow students.

In addition to Anderson, Butterfield an Mackey, “Sex Education” stars Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Alistair Petrie, who are set to reprise their roles. Creator Laurie Nunn will return for season 2 and executive producer with Jamie Campbell set to executive produce alongside Nunn. The U.K.’s Eleven will continue as the production company for the second season of the breakout series.

“The reception to season one has been so exciting,” Nunn said in a statement. “Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

“Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content. “Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she’s created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world.”

“Sex Education” season one was created and written by Nunn and executive-produced by Eleven’s Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor, and co-executive produced by Sian Robins-Grace. Taylor also served as a director on season one along with Kate Herron.

More TV

  • David Bowie Documentary Director Races to

    David Bowie Doc Director Races to Include Rediscovered Ziggy Stardust Footage

    Francis Whatley said making “David Bowie: Finding Fame” – his third film about the rock star – has given him a chance to tell the story of the singer’s earlier years, which was previously denied him. But the race is on to restore what is believed to be the first TV footage of Bowie as [...]

  • Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the

    Fiat Chrysler to Sit Out Super Bowl

    Auto giant Fiat Chrysler, which has run convention-breaking ads in the Super Bowl since 2009, said Friday it would not run any commercials in the game this Sunday, marking the second big advertiser to pull back from the event this year. “This year, we will exclusively use social and digital to showcase our commercials. We [...]

  • Game Of Thrones The Crown

    Film and TV Production Spend in the U.K. Hit $4 Billion in 2018

    Spending on film and high-end TV production in the U.K. topped £3.1 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2018, the second-highest figure on record, but down from 2017’s record-breaking £3.3 billion, according to figures released Friday by the British Film Institute. Spending on high-end TV was up 4% from 2017 at £1.2 billion, the highest since tax [...]

  • Ellen Page'Flatliners' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Ellen Page Slams Trump Administration's Anti-LGBTQ Policies in Emotional Speech: 'This Needs to F---ing Stop' (Watch)

    As the aftermath of the Jussie Smollett attack continues to unfold, Ellen Page gave an impassioned speech on “The Late Show” blasting President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their anti-LGBTQ policies and emphasizing how those policies affect the experiences of marginalized people. “Connect the dots, this is what happens,” she said, referring to [...]

  • gail berman

    CBS Orders Comedy Pilot 'To Whom It May Concern' With Gail Berman Producing

    CBS has given out a pilot order to the hybrid comedy “To Whom It May Concern.” In the series, Evan sets out with his group of 20-something friends to accomplish a list of challenges he wrote for himself years ago in an effort to turn around his banal life. Mike Metz serves as writer and co-executive [...]

  • Desus Nice The Kid Mero

    5 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 3

    Showtime and The CW were up on Day 3 of the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. Showtime previewed its new drama “City on a Hill” and the premium cabler’s first late-night series “Desus & Mero.” The CW held an executive session with network head Mark Pedowitz and brought along the cast of [...]

