×

Senior Amazon Media Exec Jeff Blackburn to Take Year-Long Sabbatical

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amazon Studios Oscars Celebration
CREDIT: Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon senior vice president Jeff Blackburn is about to take some time off next year: Blackburn will embark on a one-year sabbatical, he revealed in an email to staff Wednesday.

“It’s never easy to find a good time for a break when always scaling so fast, but now feels like the right time for me and my family,” Blackburn wrote in the email, which was first published by Geekwire.

Blackburn joined Amazon in 1998, and worked on a wide variety of projects ranging from the company’s third-party marketplace to business development and advertising. Over the last 7 years, he focused on Amazon’s growing media business, including Prime Video, Amazon Studios and Amazon Music.

“Jeff Blackburn has decided to take a one year sabbatical with his wife and extended family following more than 21 years at Amazon,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to media. “Jeff’s sabbatical will begin in early 2020, and we look forward to welcoming him back in 2021.”

Blackburn is said to be one of Jeff Bezos’ closest advisors, and also has a significant stake in the company: CNBC reported Wednesday that Blackburn owns 71,000 Amazon shares, which are worth about $132 million.

More Digital

  • Amazon Studios Oscars Celebration

    Senior Amazon Media Exec Jeff Blackburn to Take Year-Long Sabbatical

    Amazon senior vice president Jeff Blackburn is about to take some time off next year: Blackburn will embark on a one-year sabbatical, he revealed in an email to staff Wednesday. “It’s never easy to find a good time for a break when always scaling so fast, but now feels like the right time for me [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook May Release TV Streaming Device This Fall

    Facebook is getting ready to release a TV streaming device this fall, The Information reported Wednesday. The device will combine a camera for video chat with streaming apps from major media companies, according to the report. A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment. With an emphasis on video chat, the device is said to offer some [...]

  • Locast

    Major Broadcasters Sue TV Streaming Nonprofit Locast

    The four major broadcast networks have filed a lawsuit against Locast, a New York-based nonprofit that streams local broadcast programming over the internet. In their lawsuit, ABC, CBS, NBC Universal and Fox allege that Locast violates their copyrights by retransmitting their programming without permission and compensation, likening it to Aereo, the TV retransmission startup that [...]

  • Spotify

    Spotify Tops 108 Million Paying Subscribers

    In a second-quarter earnings report released today, Spotify revealed that it has topped 108 million paying subscribers — up 8 million from the previous quarter — and 232 million monthly active users. It also pointed to new agreements “two of our four major label partners on the renewal of our global sound recording licenses,” and [...]

  • Star Trek Discover Away Mission

    Sandbox VR to Launch "Star Trek" Location-Based Reality Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

    San Francisco-based virtual reality startup Sandbox VR has teamed up with CBS Interactive to launch a new “Star Trek” virtual reality (VR) experience this fall. “Star Trek: Discovery Away Mission” will allow up to 6 friends to enter the world of the series, complete with phasers and tricoders, and a holodeck to boot. The new [...]

  • Bustle-Digital-Group-Bryan-Goldberg-Gawker

    Bustle Digital Shelves Gawker Relaunch, Lays Off Site's Staff

    Gawker.com will remain in limbo: The reboot of the news and gossip site, now three years dormant, will not be going forward as planned, at least for now. Bustle Digital Group, whose founder and CEO Bryan Goldberg (pictured above) bought the assets of Gawker in a bankruptcy auction last year, said it has canceled the [...]

  • Grant Thompson Dead King of Random

    YouTube 'King of Random' Star Dies in Paragliding Accident

    Grant Thompson, the star and creator of popular YouTube channel “King of Random,” died on Monday in a paragliding accident in Utah. He was 38. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson’s body was recovered early Tuesday morning in St. George, Utah after his family filed a missing person’s report on Monday night when [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad