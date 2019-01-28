×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sandbox VR Raises $68 Million for Location-Based VR Experiences

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sandbox VR

Hong Kong-based virtual reality (VR) startup Sandbox VR has raised a $68 million Series A round of funding from Andreesen Horowitz, Floodgate Ventures, Stanford University, Triplepoint Capital, CRCM and Alibaba. The company wants to use the new cash infusion to launch new VR centers in New York, Tokyo and elsewhere.

Sandbox currently operates VR centers in 6 cities, including San Mateo, Calif., Vancouver and Hong Kong. In those locations, it offers players the opportunity to freely explore a stage, and play together to fight zombies, aliens and undead pirates in a series of location-based VR experiences.

“We believe this new medium is not about better movies or a more immersive game,” the company wrote in a blog post Monday. “It’s something else entirely, and we as an industry will need to learn from the best of both mediums — movies and gaming.”

These remarks were echoed by Andreesen Horowitz:

“Once the ecosystem around Sandbox begins to achieve critical mass, we expect that the technology will unlock a golden era of storytelling and interactive, immersive entertainment,” said the venture capital firm’s general partner Andrew Chen in a blog post Monday. “Some of this will look like gaming, some will look like film, and yet others will resemble music, documentaries — as well as other new, VR-native genres we’ve yet to invent, in much the same way people eventually moved beyond trying to redo plays in early movies. ”

Related

Sanbox VR is one of a number of startups looking to create ticketed VR experiences in malls and movie theaters. Others include The Void, which has struck partnerships with Disney and others for high-profile franchise content, Dreamscape and Nomadic.

Early anecdotal evidence suggests high demand for some of these experiences, but not every attempt at location-based VR is faring well: Imax, which had big plans for its own VR centers, announced in December that it was exiting the market. The company’s flagship Los Angeles location, which also hosted a Sandbox VR experience, closed in recent weeks.

Popular on Variety

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

More Digital

  • Sanbox VR Raises $68M Series A

    Sandbox VR Raises $68 Million for Location-Based VR Experiences

    Hong Kong-based virtual reality (VR) startup Sandbox VR has raised a $68 million Series A round of funding from Andreesen Horowitz, Floodgate Ventures, Stanford University, Triplepoint Capital, CRCM and Alibaba. The company wants to use the new cash infusion to launch new VR centers in New York, Tokyo and elsewhere. Sandbox currently operates VR centers [...]

  • Jonah Peretti

    BuzzFeed CEO Defends Decision to Not Pay Most Laid-Off Employees for Accrued Time-Off Days

    BuzzFeed chief exec Jonah Peretti is being criticized by current and former employees over the company’s decision to not pay laid-off staffers (except for those in California) for their paid time-off days, in the wake of BuzzFeed slashing 15% of its workforce. In an open letter posted Saturday on Medium addressed to BuzzFeed’s senior managers, a group [...]

  • roku-channel premium-services

    Roku Launches Premium Video Subscriptions to Showtime, Starz, Epix and More

    Taking a page out of Amazon’s playbook, Roku is launching premium subscriptions on the Roku Channel starting Monday — promising to be another valuable revenue stream for the streaming-video platform company. As part of a launch promo, Roku users who sign up for Showtime, Starz or Epix before March 31, 2019, will be eligible to [...]

  • John MayerJohn Mayer in concert at

    John Mayer's Instagram Talk Show Returns With Guests Andy Cohen and Maggie Rogers

    John Mayer’s guitar chops have made him a household name, but it’s hardly his only talent. Following stints in comedy and Twitter infamy, Mayer launched his own talk show last year, not on television, but on Instagram via the app’s live video feature. “Current Mood with John Mayer,” a delightful 45-minute program in which Mayer regales [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Michael Jackson Documentary's IMDb Page Vandalized by Angry Fans

    “Leaving Neverland,” a new documentary focused on the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, has already stirred some controversy at the Sundance Film Festival, and now that backlash has hit its IMDb page. On Friday afternoon at about 1:20 p.m. PT, the IMDb page for the documentary read “Liar, Liar 2: The Wade Robson [...]

  • Oculus, Felix & Paul Debut Traveling

    Roger Ross Williams’ VR Doc ‘Traveling While Black’ Debuts at Sundance

    “Traveling While Black,” a new virtual reality documentary from Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival’s New Frontier program Friday. The film, which draws a line from segregationist policies of the 1950s to modern-day police violence, was also released on the Oculus Go and Oculus Rift headsets, as well as [...]

  • BuzzFeed logo

    BuzzFeed Layoffs Gut National News Desk, National Security Team

    New details trickled out about the layoffs across BuzzFeed’s news division Friday, and the picture hasn’t been pretty: The publication’s entire national news desk has been laid off, as has almost the entire national security team, according to a source close to the company as well as tweets from affected writers and editors. Yep, it's [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad