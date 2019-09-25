Samuel L. Jackson Lends His Voice to Amazon’s Alexa

Alexa, what’s that famous quote from “Snakes on a Plane”?

Samuel L. Jackson inked a deal with Amazon to provide first celebrity voice option for Alexa, its cloud-based digital assistant. According to the ecommerce giant, it will add more celebrity guest voices for the platform starting in 2020. The Jackson “voice pack” for Alexa will be available later this year for 99 cents — in both clean and explicit versions.

Jackson’s baritone is coming to Alexa thanks to a new Neural Text-to-Speech technology developed by Amazon. That’s designed to make Alexa’s default female voice more human-sounding. It also lets Alexa replicate the speech inflections of real people, too — so Jackson’s voice on Alexa will be synthesized, rather than serving up canned, recorded words or phrases.

In addition, Amazon announced a multilingual mode for Alexa, aimed at households with bilingual speakers. Initially, in the U.S., it will support both English and Spanish, while Canadian customers can choose both English and French and in India you can select English and Hindi. Among other new features, Alexa will be able to let customers delete their spoken commands, designed to provide users with more comfort about privacy.

Also Wednesday, Amazon announced an 8-inch Echo Show, priced at $129; and a new version of the $99 Echo that the company says provides better sound quality.