×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Samsung Is Making a Vertical TV for Instagram, Snapchat & TikTok

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung unveiled its latest slate of lifestyle TVs at a press event in Seoul this week, and the company had a bit of a surprise to share: Samsung’s new Sero TV is a flat screen with a rotating display that’s meant to show off Instagram and Snapchat stories, or TikTok videos for that matter, vertically.

Samsung’s new Sero TV can be synced with a phone via NFC, and then simply mirrors the phone’s display. In addition to video viewing, the company also pitched the TV as a solution for big-screen mobile gaming, browsing photos from social networks, or visiting shopping sites together with multiple people.

Rotated back horizontally, the Sero TV can be used as a regular 43-inch TV screen. It also features a 4.1-channel, 60-watt speaker, and an integrated far-field microphone for access to Samsung’s Bixby smart assistant.

There’s no word on whether Samsung plans to bring the Sero to Western markets, but the TV is going to be available in South Korea at the end of May for a price of 1.9M won (about $1600).

Related

A rotating TV set optimized for social media isn’t Samsung’s only unusual bet on the future of television. The company has also been working on modular TV display tiles that can be freely re-arranged to TV sets of any shape and size. Samsung showed off a variety of configurations at CES earlier this year, but has yet to announce details on the commercial availability of its modular TVs.

Correction: 10:25am PT: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated that the TV would cost the equivalent of $16,300. The actual price is closer to $1600.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Digital

  • BBC News

    BBC News Plans to Create Audio Versions of All Its Articles

    As the popularity of podcasts continues to soar, BBC Global News is looking to get deeper into the aural action by producing automated audio versions of all BBC News’ online articles. Project Songbird, announced Monday, is BBC Global News’ initiative to build a text-to-audio commercial business across digital online platforms. The service promises to let [...]

  • Samsung's New Sero TV Has a

    Samsung Is Making a Vertical TV for Instagram, Snapchat & TikTok

    Samsung unveiled its latest slate of lifestyle TVs at a press event in Seoul this week, and the company had a bit of a surprise to share: Samsung’s new Sero TV is a flat screen with a rotating display that’s meant to show off Instagram and Snapchat stories, or TikTok videos for that matter, vertically. [...]

  • Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital

    Viacom Launching 14 Free Channels on Pluto TV, Sets Broad Digital Originals Slate

    For Viacom, the future of television has an increasingly online sheen. The media conglomerate is bringing a slew of content from its flagship cable networks to Viacom-owned Pluto TV — launching 14 channels on the free, ad-supported internet-streaming platform starting May 1 — and outlined its newest slate of original digital programming. As its traditional [...]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Now Has Over 100 Million Subscribers, Narrows Q1 Losses

    Spotify grew its paid subscriber rolls by 32% in the first quarter of 2019 — reaching 100 million Premium customers — while the streaming-music company narrowed its losses and beat Wall Street expectations on the top line. Spotify shares were up as much as 5% in premarket trading Monday on the results before falling 1.5% [...]

  • TF1 Logo

    TF1 Group Joins Moviechainer's Client Roster to Keep Track of Revenue Shares

    After enrolling MK2 last year, Moviechainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects, has added TF1 Group, Europe’s leading private broadcaster, to its client portfolio. MovieChainer, which was launched in 2014 by the Paris-based film company Backup (“Arctic,” “Donnybrook”), is already been used by [...]

  • Netflix Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Arthdal Chronicles’

    Netflix Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Arthdal Chronicles’

    Global streaming giant Netflix has come on board “Arthdal Chronicles,” a Korean fantasy drama series. The show has a starry cast headed by Song Joong-ki (“A Werewolf Boy,” “Descendants of the Sun”), Jang Dong-gun (“Taegukgi”), Kim Ji-won (“Descendants of the Sun”) and Kim Ok-bin (“Thirst,” “Steal Heart”). The show was produced by Studio Dragon for [...]

  • APOS: Zee5 Streaming Platform Seeks Overseas

    APOS: Zee5 Streaming Platform Seeks Overseas Audiences

    India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises is rolling out operations of its Zee5 streaming service in five new languages. The company is also upping its involvement in original content. The moves were announced last week at the APOS conference in Indonesia by Archana Anand, chief business officer ZEE5 Global and are a further step up for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad