Samsung’s New TV Can Take Any Shape

Samsung doesn’t exactly know how the TV of the future will look like — but the South Korean consumer electronics giant wants to be prepared for every possibility. That’s why Samsung is doubling down on modular MicroLED displays that can be freely combined to all kinds of shapes, and screens of up to 219 inches in diameter.

The company first introduced these modular display units at the CES 2018, at the time branding them as “The Wall” to emphasize the ability to assemble previously-unknown screen sizes.

Fast forward one year, and “The Wall” is back, complete with a new sibling: Samsung showed off a new configuration dubbed “The Window” at a press event in Las Vegas Sunday night, where company representatives also emphasized that the modular displays at the heart of both “The Wall” and “The Window” could be assembled to any size, shape, resolution and aspect ratio.

“This screen with transform the traditional idea of a TV,” said Samsung’s visual display division president Jonghee Han. “This screen is customizable and can be placed anywhere in the home.”

Want a square TV, or maybe a really long video strip? It’s all possible, according to Samsung. Whether it will be remotely affordable, or even available for purchase through the normal retail channels, remains to be seen.

Earlier on Sunday, Samsung revealed that it was going to bring an app for Apple’s iTunes Movies and TV Shows service to its 2018 and 2019 TVs.

