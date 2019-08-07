×

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 10 Smartphones, Which Omit Headphone Jacks

Todd Spangler

CREDIT: Courtesy of Samsung

After a series of leaks about its latest smartphone family, Samsung Electronics officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 line — and as expected, the new devices eliminate the traditional headphone jack, following Apple’s previous move with the iPhone nearly three years ago.

The Galaxy Note 10 phones include a pair of USB-C earbuds, and users can connect Bluetooth headphones. However, a USB-C-to-3.5-mm adapter costs $10 extra. The new models also omit the Bixby button, a physical button on prior Galaxy Note models that called up Samsung’s virtual assistant.

Samsung announced three versions of the Note 10: the 6.3-inch Note 10 (starting at $950), the 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus ($1,100) and the Note 10 Plus 5G ($1,300), which initially will be available only through Verizon. The phones will be available to pre-order Thursday and will be in retail Aug. 23.

For the first time, the Galaxy Note comes in two sizes — the previous-generation Note 9 has a 6.4-inch screen. The Note 10’s edge-to-edge Cinematic Infinity Display is “nearly bezel-less,” according to Samsung. The phones are available in three colors: aura glow, aura white and aura black.

“Every element of Galaxy Note 10 was designed to help users achieve more,” said DJ Koh, president and CEO of Samsung’s IT and Mobile Communications Division, in announcing the smartphone. “Whether they’re finishing a big project for work, capturing and editing a video, or playing their favorite mobile game, the Galaxy Note 10 will help them do it faster and better.”

Other notable features of the Note 10:

  • Handwriting-to-text and Air Actions: Users can jot down notes with the S Pen stylus and then convert their handwriting to digital text and export it to a variety of formats (such as Microsoft Word). S Pen Air Actions allow users to control certain aspects of the device using gestures.
  • Link to Windows: Users can connect the Note 10 phones to their Windows 10 PC with one click to view notifications, send and receive messages, and review recent photos.
  • Samsung DeX for PC: With extended DeX capabilities, users just need a USB connection to drag-and-drop files between devices and use their favorite mobile apps with a mouse and a keyboard.
  • Pro-grade camera for creators: Features including Live Focus Video, Zoom-In Mic and Video Editor let users capture and edit pro-grade video without the need for extra gear.
  • AR Doodle and 3D Scanner: Using the latest AR and 3D capabilities, users can personalize photos with dynamic drawings, effects and animations that track to the image. The 3D Scanner creates movable 3D renderings using the Note 10’s DepthVision feature.

Also Wednesday, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book S ($999), a new Windows 10 laptop that combines the mobility of a smartphone and a battery lasting up to 23 hours (depending on use). The company also showed off the Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition ($309), a smartwatch designed for runners that lets users pair with UA HOVR running shoes for up-to-the-minute stats on stride length along with tips for improvement.

