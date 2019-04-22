Samsung Officially Delays Galaxy Fold Launch

Samsung has officially delayed the launch of its much-anticipated foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, after multiple reviewers experienced issues with the device’s screen. The company said in a statement that it would announce a new release data for the device “in the coming weeks.”

The Galaxy Fold had first been unveiled at a press event in February. Priced a whopping $1980, the fold features a 4.6-inch display when folded up, and unfolds to a 7.3-inch screen. The Fold was meant to be a category-defining device, offering users the flexibility to use it both as a regular phone and a full-sized tablet for on-the-go productivity and more.

The phone was officially set to launch on April 26, and Samsung had begun to take pre-orders for the device online. However, just days after it had begun to send out review units to journalists, multiple reports of significant issues with the phone’s foldable display surfaced.

Some of those issues were apparently related to journalists peeling off a protective layer, which looked like a traditional screen protector but was actually a key part of the display. However, others reported issues unrelated to the layer, including parts of the display going dark, and bumps emerging under the display’s surface.

“Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge,” Samsung’s statement acknowledged. “There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.”

“We will take measures to strengthen the display protection,” the statement continued. “We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.”