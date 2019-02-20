×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Samsung Announces Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Phones

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Samsung officially announced its new flagship phones, the Galaxy S 10 and its larger sibling Galaxy S10+, at its Unpacked press event in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

The new phone features a punch-hole cut-out for its front-facing camera, which allowed the company to use an edge-to-edge screen design without the notch found on the latest iPhones. The phone also features an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that’s directly integrated into its screen, which makes it possible to unlock the device simply by putting the finger on its display.

The phone features what Samsung calls a dynamic AMOLED display, with the company’s director of product marketing Suzanne de Silva promising that it would be the world’s most color-accurate display. The display measures 6.1 inches for the Galaxy S10, and 6.4 inches for the S10+.

Samsung put a big emphasis on the S10’s camera Wednesday. The phone features a 3-lens camera on the back, which is powered by machine learning software to optimize footage. “Even if you never studied photography, the S10 did,” de Silva said.

Samsung also partnered with Instagram to add a dedicated Instagram mode to its camera app, which allows users to add stickers, captions and more to their photos and then post them directly to Instagram Stories. In addition to this dedicated integration, Samsung also opened up its camera API to other developers, including Snapchat.

Related

The phone is also optimized for mobile video recording, and the first phone capable of recording HDR10 in 4K. To help users edit footage without having to offload it to their PC, Samsung partnered with Adobe to bring a version of its Adobe Premiere Rush editing app to the device.

Finally, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 comes with wireless charging on-board, with a twist: The device is capable of reverse charging, meaning that it can be used as a backup battery for other devices that support wireless charging — a feature that could come in handy with smart watches and other accessories, provided that you are willing to compromise on your phone’s battery life.

Many of these features had leaked in recent days, thanks in part to Samsung inadvertently airing a TV commercial for the unannounced device.

In addition to the two flagship models, Samsung also announced a dedicated Galaxy S10 model for 5G with a 6.7 inch display, as well as a budget-priced Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S10 will start at $900, while the S10+ is priced at $1000 and up. The S10e will cost $750.

Pre-orders for all of these devices will begin on February 21, and it will become commercially available on March 8. There is no word for the pricing of the 5G version yet, but Samsung said Wednesday that the device would come to select carriers in the first half of 2019.

In addition to the Galaxy S10 line-up, Samsung also used the Unpacked event to unveil its new Galaxy Fold phone — a foldable phone with a $1980 price tag. Other products announced at the event included new wireless in-ear headphones called the Galaxy Buds, a fitness band called the Galaxy Fit as well as a new smart watch called the Galaxy Watch Active.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Digital

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Unveiled at Galaxy

    Samsung Announces Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Phones

    Samsung officially announced its new flagship phones, the Galaxy S 10 and its larger sibling Galaxy S10+, at its Unpacked press event in San Francisco Wednesday morning. The new phone features a punch-hole cut-out for its front-facing camera, which allowed the company to use an edge-to-edge screen design without the notch found on the latest [...]

  • Samsung's Galaxy Fold Unveiled at Unpacked

    Samsung Announces Galaxy Fold, a $1980 Foldable Phone

    Samsung officially announced its new foldable phone, dubbed the Galaxy Fold, at its Unpacked press event in San Francisco Wednesday morning. The device features two screens that unfold to a tablet-sized slate. “We are giving you a device that doesn’t just define a new category, it defies categories,” said Samsung senior vice president of product [...]

  • ABC-Oscar-Game

    ABC to Launch Oscars Live Play-Along Game With $50,000 Grand Prize

    ABC is hoping to drive viewers to its host-less telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday by dangling the promise of cold, hard cash to one lucky winner. The broadcaster is launching “The Official Oscar Game,” a live game that will let viewers play along in real time during the awards presentation. The game’s [...]

  • Dave Finocchio - Bleacher Report

    Bleacher Report Co-Founder Dave Finocchio to Exit This Summer

    Dave Finocchio is leaving Turner’s Bleacher Report, the millennial-skewing digital sports company he co-founded in 2005 and led as CEO for the last three years. With Finocchio set to exit in June, Turner Sports has named Howard Mittman as CEO of Bleacher Report to replace him. Finocchio hired Mittman, who has held a dual role [...]

  • The-Daily-Show-With-Trevor-Noah

    Viacom Inks Deal With FuboTV Streaming Service

    Viacom reached a distribution deal with FuboTV, which will soon add an array of the conglomerate’s networks — including Comedy Central, BET, MTV and Nickelodeon — to its live TV internet streaming service. Viacom is now on four “virtual pay-TV” platforms: Dish Network’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Philo and FuboTV. Viacom remains absent from [...]

  • CBS Taps Canvs Platform to Analyze

    CBS Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Glean Viewers' Emotional Responses to TV Shows

    CBS’s research team is getting a faster read on how viewers respond emotionally to its TV shows — by using the dispassionate logic of machines. The broadcaster is using the data-analytics platform developed by New York startup Canvs, which uses proprietary artificial-intelligence processing to parse natural-language comments. CBS started using the Canvs Surveys tool to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad