×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Samsung Announces Galaxy Fold, Its First Foldable Smart Phone

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Samsung officially announced its new foldable phone, dubbed the Galaxy Fold at at its Unpacked press event in San Francisco Wednesday morning. The device features 2 screens that unfold to a tablet-sized slate. “We are giving you a device that doesn’t just define a new category, it defies categories,” said Samsung senior vice president of product marketing Justin Denison.

The phone features a 4.6 inch display when folded up, and unfolds to a 7.3 inch screen. it comes with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of on-board storage, and a total of 6 cameras.

The phone is capable of running up to 3 apps at the same time, and Samsung worked with a number of app developers, including Whatsapp and YouTube, to optimize app experiences for the new screen size — something that Samsung calls “app continuity.” On Stage, the company demonstrated the use of the YouTube app, Whatsapp and a web browser on the same screen.

The fold will be available in 4 different colors. It will ship in LTE and 5G versions, and sell for $1980 and up, depending on configuration. It will begin shipping on April 26. Denison tried to gloss over the hefty price by framing the Fold as a premium phone Wednesday, but the audience was clearly taken aback by the price tag, letting out an audible sigh.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Digital

  • Samsung's Galaxy Fold Unveiled at Unpacked

    Samsung Announces Galaxy Fold, Its First Foldable Smart Phone

    Samsung officially announced its new foldable phone, dubbed the Galaxy Fold at at its Unpacked press event in San Francisco Wednesday morning. The device features 2 screens that unfold to a tablet-sized slate. “We are giving you a device that doesn’t just define a new category, it defies categories,” said Samsung senior vice president of [...]

  • ABC-Oscar-Game

    ABC to Launch Oscars Live Play-Along Game With $50,000 Grand Prize

    ABC is hoping to drive viewers to its host-less telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday by dangling the promise of cold, hard cash to one lucky winner. The broadcaster on will launch “The Official Oscar Game,” a live game that will let viewers play along in real time during the awards presentation. The [...]

  • Dave Finocchio - Bleacher Report

    Bleacher Report Co-Founder Dave Finocchio to Exit This Summer

    Dave Finocchio is leaving Turner’s Bleacher Report, the millennial-skewing digital sports company he co-founded in 2005 and led as CEO for the last three years. With Finocchio set to exit in June, Turner Sports has named Howard Mittman as CEO of Bleacher Report to replace him. Finocchio hired Mittman, who has held a dual role [...]

  • The-Daily-Show-With-Trevor-Noah

    Viacom Inks Deal With FuboTV Streaming Service

    Viacom reached a distribution deal with FuboTV, which will soon add an array of the conglomerate’s networks — including Comedy Central, BET, MTV and Nickelodeon — to its live TV internet streaming service. Viacom is now on four “virtual pay-TV” platforms: Dish Network’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Philo and FuboTV. Viacom remains absent from [...]

  • CBS Taps Canvs Platform to Analyze

    CBS Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Glean Viewers' Emotional Responses to TV Shows

    CBS’s research team is getting a faster read on how viewers respond emotionally to its TV shows — by using the dispassionate logic of machines. The broadcaster is using the data-analytics platform developed by New York startup Canvs, which uses proprietary artificial-intelligence processing to parse natural-language comments. CBS started using the Canvs Surveys tool to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad