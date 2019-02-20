Samsung Announces Galaxy Fold, Its First Foldable Smart Phone

Samsung officially announced its new foldable phone, dubbed the Galaxy Fold at at its Unpacked press event in San Francisco Wednesday morning. The device features 2 screens that unfold to a tablet-sized slate. “We are giving you a device that doesn’t just define a new category, it defies categories,” said Samsung senior vice president of product marketing Justin Denison.

The phone features a 4.6 inch display when folded up, and unfolds to a 7.3 inch screen. it comes with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of on-board storage, and a total of 6 cameras.

The phone is capable of running up to 3 apps at the same time, and Samsung worked with a number of app developers, including Whatsapp and YouTube, to optimize app experiences for the new screen size — something that Samsung calls “app continuity.” On Stage, the company demonstrated the use of the YouTube app, Whatsapp and a web browser on the same screen.

The fold will be available in 4 different colors. It will ship in LTE and 5G versions, and sell for $1980 and up, depending on configuration. It will begin shipping on April 26. Denison tried to gloss over the hefty price by framing the Fold as a premium phone Wednesday, but the audience was clearly taken aback by the price tag, letting out an audible sigh.

