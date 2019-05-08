Ryan Reynolds Tweets Link to ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ Full Movie on YouTube

Ryan Reynolds appeared to have found a pirated pre-release copy of “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” — and then made the ill-advised move to share it with his 13 million-plus fans on Twitter.

Of course, not really.

The Canadian actor and “Deadpool” star, who voices the adorable yellow rodent-like creature in the upcoming Warner Bros./Legendary Entertainment release, hadn’t blundered into facilitating a massive piracy scheme three days before the theatrical release of “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”

Reynolds’ tweet, pretending to alert Warner Bros. about the leak, was in fact a classic rick-roll: The “pirated” copy of the movie on YouTube includes 60 seconds of what looks like the actual opening sequence of “Detective Pikachu” — followed by 102 minutes of Pikachu aerobicizing on a dance floor.

The “full movie” (at this link) in its first 13 hours on YouTube notched around 3.9 million views, uploaded to an account called “Inspector Pikachu” that was created on May 2.

For Hollywood studios, seeding such bogus copies of their films is a common anti-piracy tactic — designed to draw search-engine traffic away from other pirate sites, and/or to frustrate would-be freeloaders.

Among Reynolds’ other promotional activities for “Detective Pikachu,” he released an “Inside the Actors Studio” spoof about his method-acting process for getting into the Pikachu role: “I tried to lose 182 pounds to match his weight, until doctors intervened.”

The Warner Bros. live-action “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” hits theaters Firday, May 10. The film also stars Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”) and Kathryn Newton (“Big Little Lies”). It was directed by “Goosebumps” director Rob Letterman. A sequel is already in the works, to be written by “21 Jump Street” scribe Oren Uziel.