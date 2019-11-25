Ryan Reynolds Acquires Ownership Stake in Wireless Carrier Mint Mobile

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds has taken on a new gig as part owner — and pitchman — for low-cost mobile carrier Mint Mobile.

Mint Mobile, whose prepaid plans start as low as $15 per month for 3 gigabytes of wireless data, announced that Reynolds purchased an ownership stake in the company. The Costa Mesa, Calif.-based company did not disclose the size of Reynolds’ investment.

Mint Mobile is a “virtual” wireless carrier that offers low-cost plans for service that runs on top of T-Mobile’s nationwide network. In connection with the investment, Reynolds will “help with Mint’s communications and marketing efforts as well as strategic decision-making,” according to the company.

“Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying $65 a month. I’m excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology.”

Mint Mobile was previously a division of UVNV Inc., doing business as Ultra Mobile, a virtual wireless provider founded by telecom exec David Glickman in 2012. UVNV recently spun off Mint Mobile as a standalone entity.

Reynolds tweeted about his stake in Mint Mobile Monday:

It’s not the first business venture for Reynolds: Last year, he acquired Portland, Ore.-based Aviation Gin. Reynolds recently inked a promotional pact with Samsung and Netflix, tied to Netflix’s upcoming “6 Underground” original film, with an ad-within-an-ad-within-an-ad campaign telling fans that the best way to watch movies at home is on Samsung’s QLED TVs (along with some Aviation Gin).

Reynolds is repped by WME and the law firm Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.