×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rotten Tomatoes Revamps Movie Audience Scores to Include Only Ratings From Verified Ticket Buyers

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rotten Tomatoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fandango

Rotten Tomatoes is dramatically changing its Audience Score methodology for movies: The site will now display aggregate ratings that include only users who can prove they’ve bought a ticket to see it in a theater.

It’s another troll-fighting move by Rotten Tomatoes, designed to curb coordinated “review bombs” aimed at pushing down the Audience Score for films certain bad actors dislike.

But it’s also a way for Fandango, which owns Rotten Tomatoes, to sell more tickets — initially, the only way users can have their ratings count toward the Audience Score will be through a Fandango purchase.

Fandango insists that selling tickets is not the primary driver of the Audience Score change, noting that it has deals with AMC Theatres, Regal and Cinemark Theatres to participate in the program to let their customer verify their ticket purchases on Rotten Tomatoes sometime later this year.

Asked if the change to Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience Score system was really about selling more tickets through Fandango, chief marketing officer Lori Pantel, responded, “Absolutely not. We’re open to any partner that wants to come on board.” She said decision for the change came out of research the company conducted over the last year showing that Rotten Tomatoes users “want more transparency.”

Related

As for why Fandango is making the change to Rotten Tomatoes movie Audience Scores now — instead of waiting until more exhibitor partners besides are integrated — Pantel said, “It’s about scale and expediency as we kick off the summer season of movies.”

Movies opening Friday, May 23, that are subject to the new Audience Rating system include Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Booksmart” and “Brightburn.” All new releases going forward will be subject to the same requirement, although Fandango execs said viewer scores displayed for previous movies won’t change.

Even with the change, all Rotten Tomatoes visitors will still be able to rate and review movies regardless of whether or not they are confirmed ticket purchasers. Reviews — both verified and unverified — will still be listed, with those that are verified marked with a “verified” badge.

For now, Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience Scores for TV shows will remain unchanged, so they’ll continue to incorporate all ratings from the site’s registered users.

In addition, on Fandango’s site and mobile apps, Rotten Tomatoes will begin powering Fandango’s fan rating system, replacing the movie-ticketing service’s previous five-star fan rating. Once their ticket purchases are confirmed through their Fandango user account, Fandango ticket buyers’ ratings and reviews will now count towards the Verified Audience Score displayed on Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as on other platforms that syndicate Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Film

  • Watch Karen O & Danger Mouse’s

    Watch Karen O & Danger Mouse’s ‘Encounter With Lux Prima’ Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    Karen O & Danger Mouse’s “Lux Prima” is one of the year’s best albums so far — but it’s more than an album. “An Encounter with Lux Prima – The Art of Collaboration,” a short documentary chronicling the 18-month development of their multisensory art installation “An Encounter With Lux Prima” premieres today exclusively on Variety. [...]

  • Willem Dafoe Talks 'The Lighthouse' and

    Willem Dafoe on His New Films 'The Lighthouse' and 'Tommaso,' Robert Pattinson as Batman

    Willem Dafoe has spent the last two awards seasons on the campaign trail. The actor earned back-to-back Oscar nominations for his work in 2017’s “The Florida Project” and for last year’s “At Eternity’s Gate.” And if the critical reaction to “The Lighthouse” is any indication, he’ll be back on it soon. “The Lighthouse” is director [...]

  • Official First Look at the Women

    'Terminator: Dark Fate': Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger Return in First Trailer

    The Resistance’s war against Skynet rages on with the sixth installment of the “Terminator” series, “Terminator: Dark Fate.” The first trailer for the latest movie dropped on Thursday. The clip opens with two franchise newcomers, Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes, as they’re being pursued by a Terminator (Gabriel Luna), one that seems to have some [...]

  • Malcom McLaren’s Son Joe Corré Preps

    Malcom McLaren’s Son Joe Corré Preps ‘Wake Up Punk’ Feature Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

    Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood’s son Joe Corré has voiced his opposition to a Sex Pistols feature film in the works, and is about to launch his own project, “Wake Up Punk.” The feature documentary will follow events after his decision to burn punk memorabilia worth millions of pounds. John Lydon has already tweeted that [...]

  • 'Alice and the Mayor' Wins Cannes

    'Alice and the Mayor' Wins Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Biggest Prize

    French political drama “Alice and the Mayor” has won Cannes Directors’ Fortnight biggest prize this year, the Europa Cinemas Label award, given to the best European film in the section. Written and directed by France’s Nicolas Parisier, “Alice and the Mayor” his second feature after his debut, political thriller “The Great Game,” marked him out [...]

  • Loureiro’s Abano, Aragón’s Caribe Music Team

    Chelo Loureiro, Emilio Aragón Team on Animated ‘Valentina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES – Spanish producer-turned director Chelo Loureiro of Galicia’s Ábano Producións has teamed with Spanish multi-hyphenate Emilio Aragón at Caribe Music to produce the upcoming animated feature “Valentina.” Valentina turns on a girl who is tired of having Down syndrome, and believes it to be the reason she’ll never be a trapeze artist. But Valentina’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad