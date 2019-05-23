Rotten Tomatoes Revamps Movie Audience Scores to Include Only Ratings From Verified Ticket Buyers

Rotten Tomatoes is dramatically changing its Audience Score methodology for movies: The site will now display aggregate ratings that include only users who can prove they’ve bought a ticket to see it in a theater.

It’s another troll-fighting move by Rotten Tomatoes, designed to curb coordinated “review bombs” aimed at pushing down the Audience Score for films certain bad actors dislike.

But it’s also a way for Fandango, which owns Rotten Tomatoes, to sell more tickets — initially, the only way users can have their ratings count toward the Audience Score will be through a Fandango purchase.

Fandango insists that selling tickets is not the primary driver of the Audience Score change, noting that it has deals with AMC Theatres, Regal and Cinemark Theatres to participate in the program to let their customer verify their ticket purchases on Rotten Tomatoes sometime later this year.

Asked if the change to Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience Score system was really about selling more tickets through Fandango, chief marketing officer Lori Pantel, responded, “Absolutely not. We’re open to any partner that wants to come on board.” She said decision for the change came out of research the company conducted over the last year showing that Rotten Tomatoes users “want more transparency.”

As for why Fandango is making the change to Rotten Tomatoes movie Audience Scores now — instead of waiting until more exhibitor partners besides are integrated — Pantel said, “It’s about scale and expediency as we kick off the summer season of movies.”

Movies opening Friday, May 23, that are subject to the new Audience Rating system include Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Booksmart” and “Brightburn.” All new releases going forward will be subject to the same requirement, although Fandango execs said viewer scores displayed for previous movies won’t change.

Even with the change, all Rotten Tomatoes visitors will still be able to rate and review movies regardless of whether or not they are confirmed ticket purchasers. Reviews — both verified and unverified — will still be listed, with those that are verified marked with a “verified” badge.

For now, Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience Scores for TV shows will remain unchanged, so they’ll continue to incorporate all ratings from the site’s registered users.

In addition, on Fandango’s site and mobile apps, Rotten Tomatoes will begin powering Fandango’s fan rating system, replacing the movie-ticketing service’s previous five-star fan rating. Once their ticket purchases are confirmed through their Fandango user account, Fandango ticket buyers’ ratings and reviews will now count towards the Verified Audience Score displayed on Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as on other platforms that syndicate Rotten Tomatoes scores.