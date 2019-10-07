×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roku, Walmart Launch Co-Branded Smart Soundbar, Subwoofer

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
onn-Roku-Smart-Soundbar
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roku

Roku has once again teamed up with Walmart to release lower-priced editions of its hardware: The streaming device maker announced Monday that it is now selling cheaper versions of its recently-introduced soundbar and subwoofer through the retail giant.

Co-branded as Roku onn, the two products are selling for just $129 each at Walmart. That’s $50 less than what you would pay for the regular version of either the soundbar or the subwoofer, which the company announced last month. In order to cut the price that much, Roku did make a few compromises: The Roku onn sound bar that’s selling at Walmart features peak power of 40W, compared to 60W of power for the regular Roku sound bar.

The Walmart edition also has different drivers, and only ships with Roku’s IR remote, as opposed to the company’s Wifi / Bluetooth remote. The latter also means that there is no microphone button on the remote control, making it harder to control the device with voice commands.

Just as the original Roku soundbar, the Walmart version also packs a full-fledged Roku streaming device, capable or bringing video from Netflix, YouTube, HBO and others to any TV with a HDMI port.

The Roku onn subwoofer is slightly smaller than the original, and features 150W of peak power, compared to the 250W peak power supported by the Roku subwoofer.

“Roku and Walmart have worked together for years to enhance the entertainment experience for millions of people who have purchased Roku TV models and Roku streaming players,” said Roku vice president of players and whole home product management Mark Ely in a statement. “Now, we’re looking forward to getting these new audio products on shelves to provide consumers with better sound for their TV experience at a great price.”

Walmart has been using the onn brand as a house brand for consumer electronics products, including onn-branded TV sets. Many of those TVs come without a smart TV operating system, making them a good fit for consumers who want to use external streaming devices.

More Digital

  • onn-Roku-Smart-Soundbar

    Roku, Walmart Launch Co-Branded Smart Soundbar, Subwoofer

    Roku has once again teamed up with Walmart to release lower-priced editions of its hardware: The streaming device maker announced Monday that it is now selling cheaper versions of its recently-introduced soundbar and subwoofer through the retail giant. Co-branded as Roku onn, the two products are selling for just $129 each at Walmart. That’s $50 [...]

  • The marquee on the GE Building,

    NBCUniversal Shakeup: Bonnie Hammer to Head Studios, Paul Telegdy Goes Solo at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    A massive management shakeup is imminent at NBCUniversal that will see Bonnie Hammer shift from launching the Peacock streaming platform to overseeing all broadcast and cable studio operations. Comcast veteran Matt Strauss is joining NBCUniversal as the new head of Peacock, while Paul Telegdy will become the solo chairman of NBC Entertainment, multiple sources close [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook to Pay $40 Million to Settle Claims It Inflated Video Viewing Data

    Facebook has admitted it overstated video-viewing metrics over an 18-month period from 2015-16 — and was promptly hit with lawsuits from advertisers claiming they overpaid for video ads based on the inflated data. Now the social-media giant agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit under which it will fork over $40 million to advertisers claiming they [...]

  • YouTube How to Be Mark Ronson

    YouTube Sets Mark Ronson Documentary Film Streaming Premiere Date

    Mark Ronson is the subject of YouTube’s latest original release, with documentary film “How to Be: Mark Ronson,” set to premiere Saturday, Oct. 12, for free on the video platform. The film promises previously unreleased footage chronicling the 44-year-old Brit’s ascent in the music biz, plus exclusive interviews with collaborators including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, [...]

  • New Orleans Saints running back Latavius

    NFL Expands Game Pass Deal With OverTier Beyond Europe, Replacing Endeavor Streaming

    For the 2019 season, the NFL has consolidated nearly all international-streaming operations for its Game Pass premium subscription service with OverTier, which will now power the over-the-top football package in 181 countries and territories. Since 2017, OverTier has held the rights to operate NFL Game Pass in Europe, covering 61 territories/countries in the region. The [...]

  • In The Tall Grass - Patrick

    Vincenzo Natali, Patrick Wilson on Why ‘In the Tall Grass’ Needed Netflix

    Director Vincenzo Natali and his “In the Tall Grass” leading man Patrick Wilson celebrated the global release of their Netflix Original feature at Spain’s Sitges Intl. Fantastic Film Festival on Friday. At the film’s opening night screening, Natali, who doesn’t speak Spanish, opened the Sitges Pitchbox, a pitching competition for European first-time filmmakers in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad