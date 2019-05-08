×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roku Shares Up on Better-Than Expected Q1 Results

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roku headquarters
CREDIT: Shutterstock / jejim

Roku share prices shot up 8.5% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter results with a year-over-year revenue growth of 51%. A key factor for Roku’s growth continues to be its partnership with smart TV makers like TCL, with the company estimating that one in every 3 smart TVs sold in the U.S. in Q1 was a Roku TV.

Roku generated revenue of $206.7 million during the first 3 months of the year, compared to $136.6 million during the same quarter a year ago. The company’s net loss for the quarter was $10.7 million, compared to $6.9 million in Q1 of 2018. This translates to a net loss of $0.09 per share.

Analysts had expected revenue of $189 million for the quarter, and a net loss of $0.24 per share.

The company’s hardware revenue grew from $61.5 million in Q1 of 2018 to $72.5 million. At the same time, advertising and services revenue increased from $75.1 million in Q1 of 2018 to $134 million this past quarter — a testament to the strength of Roku’s advertising business.

Related

Roku ended the quarter with 29.1 million active accounts,who collectively streamed 8.9 billion hours of audio and video.

“Roku had an outstanding first quarter,” the company said in its letter to shareholders. “The strength of our brand, the scale of our active account base, the advantages of our purpose-built streaming OS, and the engagement of our users make Roku an increasingly important partner for content publishers, advertisers and TV manufacturers. The shift to streaming and away from linear TV and legacy distribution platforms has enormous momentum.”

As a response to its Q1 results, Roku raised its full-year 2019 guidance Wednesday. The company continues to expect that it will surpass $1 billion in revenue this year, and now forecasts 40% year-over-year growth, up from 36%.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Digital

  • Roku headquarters

    Roku Shares Up on Better-Than Expected Q1 Results

    Roku share prices shot up 8.5% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter results with a year-over-year revenue growth of 51%. A key factor for Roku’s growth continues to be its partnership with smart TV makers like TCL, with the company estimating that one in every 3 smart TVs sold in the [...]

  • Jonas-Brothers-Chasing-Happiness

    Jonas Brothers Documentary 'Chasing Happiness' Premiere Date Set on Amazon Prime Video

    “Chasing Happiness,” a documentary about the newly reunited Jonas Brothers, will premiere Tuesday, June 4, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. The film promises never-before-seen footage of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, starting with their early days growing up in New Jersey in a family struggling to make ends meet. It follows them to their [...]

  • 'Avengers: Endgame' Drives Worldwide Box Office

    Global Box Office Off to Super Start With 'Avengers: Endgame' Despite Rise of Streamers

    Only a couple years ago, amid the rise of new media players like Netflix and a dip in the U.S. theatrical market, doomsayers began predicting that the big-screen experience had entered its endgame. But after one of the most astonishing weeks in box office history, the upcoming gathering in Cannes of film lovers and executives from [...]

  • Apple Music Strengthens Publishing Arm, Hires

    Apple Music Strengthens Publishing Division With Head of Creative Services Hire

    Apple Music is continuing to build out its publishing division, recently hiring Lindsay Rothschild as Head of Creative Services, Music Publishing, for North America, Variety has learned. Rothschild arrives from Google where she led songwriter and publisher relations for YouTube as well as music publishing business development for YouTube and Google Play. Her new position [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad