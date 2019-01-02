×

Roku Starts Selling Streaming Services, Including New Epix Service, via the Roku Channel

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roku

Streaming device maker Roku is officially getting into the subscription marketplace business: Later this month, Roku will begin to sell premium video subscription services like Showtime, and Starz and Epix via its Roku Channel, the company announced Wednesday.

The offer is similar to Amazon’s existing Amazon Channels video subscription marketplace, and is going to provide Roku with another revenue stream for its growing services business. Variety was first to report last summer that Roku was planning to resell video subscription services.

Roku first launched the Roku Channel as a free, ad-supported streaming service on its devices in September of 2017. The company continued to add new content, including live news and sports, over the past few months, turning it into one of the most popular channels on the Roku platform, while also launching it on the web and on Samsung smart TVs.

‘It’s been a great first year,” for the Roku Channel, said Roku programming vice president Rob Holmes in an interview with Variety.

Now, the company is expanding the Roku Channel with paid subscriptions, with some of its 25 launch partners including Showtime, Starz, Epix, CuriosityStream, Hopster, the Smithsonian ChannelPlus, Tastemade and Viewster Anime. Each channel can be browsed in its entirety before subscribing.

Related

Signed-in Roku Channel users will be able to add new subscription services to their a la carte line-up with one click, thanks to a streamlined Roku Pay payment process. “We will consolidate it all under a single bill,” said Holmes.

Notably absent from the list of paid services is HBO Now. Holmes declined to comment on specific channels, but said that the company was talking to “a wide range of parties.”

Also notable: Roku’s announcement is the confirmed launch of a standalone Epix online video subscription service. The premium network has thus far only been available via pay TV providers, and is not yet part of Amazon Channels. Epix executive vice president and general manager Monty Sahran told Variety last February that the network had plans to go into this space, saying: “Direct-to-consumer is very important. It’s on our roadmap and we are working towards it.”

Related to the announcement, Roku also revealed that it was launching the Roku Channel as part of its mobile app. This will also help subscribers with another shortcoming: At least at launch, consumers who sign up for a paid subscription service via the Roku Channel won’t be able to log into the standalone app of the service. Instead, they will have to watch every video directly through the Roku Channel, even on mobile devices.

It’s no surprise that Roku is launching this marketplace: Amazon Channels has been wildly successful for the ecommerce giant, with The Diffusion Group estimating earlier this year that 55 percent of all a la carte direct-to-consumer video subscriptions were sold on Channels.

Reselling paid services via the Roku Channel is also going to help Roku to further grow its platform business, as the company likes to call advertising, licensing and other non-hardware revenue streams. Roku’s platform revenue surpassed $100 million during the company’s most recent quarter for the first time in its corporate history, growing to the tune of 74% year-over-year.

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Digital

  • Roku Starts Selling SVOD Services via

    Roku Starts Selling Streaming Services, Including New Epix Service, via the Roku Channel

    Streaming device maker Roku is officially getting into the subscription marketplace business: Later this month, Roku will begin to sell premium video subscription services like Showtime, and Starz and Epix via its Roku Channel, the company announced Wednesday. The offer is similar to Amazon’s existing Amazon Channels video subscription marketplace, and is going to provide [...]

  • Listen: How Ellen DeGeneres Translates Her

    Listen: How Ellen DeGeneres Translates Her TV Brand to Digital

    When Ellen DeGeneres returns to primetime on Jan. 8 with another season of NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games,” it won’t be just in a TV-series format; a new companion app equipped with an augmented reality feature will allow users to play even when the show is off the air. Click here to enjoy the podcast: [...]

  • Netflix - Spencer Neumann

    Netflix Expected to Name Activision Blizzard's Spencer Neumann as New CFO

    Spencer Neumann is joining Netflix as its new chief financial officer and will exit as Activision Blizzard’s CFO after less than two years, according to reports. As first reported by Reuters, Neumann will start at Netflix in early 2019, replacing CFO David Wells. Netflix announced last summer that Wells planned to step down after 14 years [...]

  • Biggest Music Stories 2018

    The Top 10 Music Business Stories of 2018

    While the December stock market fluctuations have made everyone take a deep breath, 2018 was another boom year for the music business. A recovery that many of us could not have hoped for in our wildest dreams during the desolate years of the late 2000s continues to take hold, thanks almost entirely to streaming. According [...]

  • Beetlejuice

    What's Coming to Hulu in January 2019

    There may not be any more eggnog to drink or mistletoe to stand under, but don’t despair — Hulu is coming in clutch with over 200 new titles arriving to the streaming service next month. Ease into the new year by rewatching classics like “Beetlejuice,” “Heathers” and “Rain Man,” or snuggle up with a bowl of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad