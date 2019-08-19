×

Roku Is Embracing Kids Content With New Roku Channel Section

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
roku channel kids section
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roku

Roku unveiled a new kids and family content section in its Roku Channel Monday, making it easier for young viewers to find movies and shows they’d like to watch, and assuring their parents that the little ones won’t be exposed to inappropriate content or ads.

The new kids section offers access to 7000 free and ad-supported movies and TV show episodes from partners including Hasbro, DHX, Lionsgate, Mattel, Moonbug, A Spark, Pockert.Watch and others. In addition, it will have several TV-like linear channels for leanback viewing.

Kids will also be able to discover age-appropriate content from any subscription video service their parents may have signed up to through the Roku Channel. For instance, if consumers subscribe to HBO through the Roku Channel, the kids section will automatically be populated with a dedicated row for shows like “Sesame Street” and other appropriate content from the premium network.

Related

However, kids will not be able to sign up for any new subscription services on their own, and they won’t be prompted to beg their parents for it either. “We don’t want to upsell kids to paid content,” said Roku vice president of programming and engagement Rob Holmes in a recent interview with Variety.

Roku is also introducing parental control via pin code for the Roku Channel to make sure that youngsters don’t just find content that exceeds their age rating in other sections. However, Roku devices do not have system-wide parental controls beyond blocking the installation of new channels, meaning that actual parenting is still very much required.

For the design of the kids and family section, Roku arguably took some cues from Netflix’s kids UI: The channel not only offers young viewers to find content by category, but also by character, meaning they can easily discover all the “My Little Pony” movies and TV show episodes in one place.

Roku is actively curating the channel, and relying on editors instead of machine learning to approve content. “We want this to be a hand-selected experience,” Holmes said. The same goes for ads, with Holmes saying that the company wanted to make sure that young viewers don’t get to see ads not appropriate for their age.

Of course, Roku also benefits from the ability to provide advertisers with an environment that caters to a young target audience. At the same time, the company is using its ad load as an argument to convince parents, promising that the section will have just about 40% of the advertising shown on regular TV.

Holmes said that the company did quite a bit of research and user testing before launching the channel, which also included his own 2 young kids. “They’ve been active beta testers,” he told Variety.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • roku channel kids section

    Roku Is Embracing Kids Content With New Roku Channel Section

    Roku unveiled a new kids and family content section in its Roku Channel Monday, making it easier for young viewers to find movies and shows they’d like to watch, and assuring their parents that the little ones won’t be exposed to inappropriate content or ads. The new kids section offers access to 7000 free and [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Logo

    Disney Plus: First Global Markets Get Launch Dates, Pricing

    Disney will begin its international roll-out of Disney Plus on the same day – Nov. 12 – that the direct-to-consumer service launches in the U.S., with a push into Canada and the Netherlands, followed a week later by Australia and New Zealand. In addition, Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International group announced Monday that it had reached [...]

  • xumo x1

    Xumo Launches on Comcast Xfinity Set-Tops, Android TV Devices

    Ad-supported video service Xumo is expanding its reach with the addition of apps for Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes as well as Android TV-powered smart TVs and streaming devices. With those additions, Xumo is now available on over 30 different devices in the U.S., with Xumo senior vice president of product Chris Hall telling Variety that [...]

  • T.J. Dillashaw, right, kicks Cody Garbrandt

    Disney Plans UFC Broadcast for FX

    UFC matches will return to FX  – but not on a permanent basis. ESPN has been showing preliminary bouts to UFC pay-per-view events for the last while on ESPN and ESPN2, and then showing the main card on its ESPN+ subscription video service. In September, the early lineup will air on FX, which the UFC [...]

  • fundo logo

    Google‘s Area 120 Is Testing Fundo, a Crowdfunding Service for Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

    Google’s skunkworks lab Area 120 has been quietly testing an events-centric crowdfunding service for YouTubers, Variety has learned. Called Fundo, the service allows creators to invite their fans to virtual meet & greet sessions and other paid online events. A Google spokesperson confirmed the testing in a statement provided to Variety: “One of the many [...]

  • Telling Lies - Logan Marshall-Green

    Sam Barlow's 'Telling Lies' Government-Surveillance Thriller Game Sets Release Date

    After more than two years in the works, “Telling Lies” — the investigative thriller from acclaimed game creator Sam Barlow — is ready to take the stage. The game, produced with and released by Annapurna Interactive, will be available next Friday, Aug. 23, via Steam and Apple’s Mac and iOS app stores. “Telling Lies” will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad