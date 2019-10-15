Roku Adds Apple TV App, Just in Time For Apple TV Plus Streaming Launch

Apple’s TV and movie streaming app has landed on Roku.

Starting today, most Roku device users will be able to add the Apple TV app for free. Under the companies’ agreement — for the first time — Roku users can use the Apple TV app to discover and watch movies, TV shows and more, including accessing their iTunes video library and subscribing to Apple TV channels directly on Roku devices.

The addition of the Apple TV app includes access to the forthcoming Apple TV Plus streaming service, which launches worldwide Nov. 1. According to Roku, the Apple TV app will not be supported by certain older Roku models.

For Apple, the deal to come to Roku — a competitor to the tech giant’s own Apple TV set-top — is part its more expansive embrace of third-party hardware platforms. Apple is putting a priority on juicing its services revenue, which has become an increasingly critical component of the business. Earlier this year, the company inked a deal with Samsung to bring the Apple TV app to 2018 and 2019 smart TV models.

Through the Apple TV app on their Roku devices, customers can get personalized recommendations of shows and movies; subscribe directly to Apple TV channels and using their Apple ID and password; browse, buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store; and watch shows and movies they have previously purchased from iTunes.

Beginning Nov. 1, Apple TV Plus will be available in the Apple TV app on Roku, giving users access to exclusive shows, movies and documentaries from Hollywood partners including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa, M. Night Shyamalan, and Jon M. Chu.

Roku users can subscribe to Apple TV Plus directly in the Apple TV app on their Roku devices for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. In addition, Apple is giving customers who purchase new devices one free year of access to the subscription VOD service. Apple TV Plus subscribers can also watch on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including the web (at tv.apple.com).

“With the Apple TV app coming to Roku, our customers will enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the highly anticipated Apple TV+ service,” said Scott Rosenberg, Roku’s SVP and GM of platform business. “Roku is a valuable partner for content providers looking to reach a large and engaged audience, and we’re looking forward to bringing this new option to Roku users.”

In addition to the U.S., the Apple TV app is available to Roku users in the following markets: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Republic of Ireland and the U.K.