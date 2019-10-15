×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roku Adds Apple TV App, Just in Time For Apple TV Plus Streaming Launch

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple-TV-Plus-on-Roku
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roku

Apple’s TV and movie streaming app has landed on Roku.

Starting today, most Roku device users will be able to add the Apple TV app for free. Under the companies’ agreement — for the first time — Roku users can use the Apple TV app to discover and watch movies, TV shows and more, including accessing their iTunes video library and subscribing to Apple TV channels directly on Roku devices.

The addition of the Apple TV app includes access to the forthcoming Apple TV Plus streaming service, which launches worldwide Nov. 1. According to Roku, the Apple TV app will not be supported by certain older Roku models.

For Apple, the deal to come to Roku — a competitor to the tech giant’s own Apple TV set-top — is part its more expansive embrace of third-party hardware platforms. Apple is putting a priority on juicing its services revenue, which has become an increasingly critical component of the business. Earlier this year, the company inked a deal with Samsung to bring the Apple TV app to 2018 and 2019 smart TV models.

Through the Apple TV app on their Roku devices, customers can get personalized recommendations of shows and movies; subscribe directly to Apple TV channels and using their Apple ID and password; browse, buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store; and watch shows and movies they have previously purchased from iTunes.

Beginning Nov. 1, Apple TV Plus will be available in the Apple TV app on Roku, giving users access to exclusive shows, movies and documentaries from Hollywood partners including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa, M. Night Shyamalan, and Jon M. Chu.

Roku users can subscribe to Apple TV Plus directly in the Apple TV app on their Roku devices for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. In addition, Apple is giving customers who purchase new devices one free year of access to the subscription VOD service. Apple TV Plus subscribers can also watch on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including the web (at tv.apple.com).

“With the Apple TV app coming to Roku, our customers will enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the highly anticipated Apple TV+ service,” said Scott Rosenberg, Roku’s SVP and GM of platform business. “Roku is a valuable partner for content providers looking to reach a large and engaged audience, and we’re looking forward to bringing this new option to Roku users.”

In addition to the U.S., the Apple TV app is available to Roku users in the following markets: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Republic of Ireland and the U.K.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • LeEco founder Jia Yueting

    LeEco Founder Jia Yueting Files for Bankruptcy in the U.S.

    Jia Yueting, the colorful Chinese entrepreneur who founded the LeEco electronics-to-video streaming group, has filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Jia, sometimes known as YT, has debts on both sides of the Pacific and has been in the U.S. from late 2017, in defiance of an order from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to return [...]

  • Apple-TV-Plus-on-Roku

    Roku Adds Apple TV App, Just in Time For Apple TV Plus Streaming Launch

    Apple’s TV and movie streaming app has landed on Roku. Starting today, most Roku device users will be able to add the Apple TV app for free. Under the companies’ agreement — for the first time — Roku users can use the Apple TV app to discover and watch movies, TV shows and more, including [...]

  • Eurosport, Twitter Strike Content and Ad

    Eurosport Strikes Content and Ad Deal with Twitter for Tokyo Olympic Games

    Discovery-owned Eurosport has inked a content and ad sales deal with Twitter for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Eurosport has rights to the Tokyo Olympics in 16 European markets. Under the deal, Twitter will carry extensive event highlight clips including medal-winning moments during the Olympic Games. Territories covered in the deal include; Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, [...]

  • Adam Rippon

    Quibi Orders Adam Rippon Celebrity Throwback Daily Show From Hearst (EXCLUSIVE)

    Adam Rippon will serve up a daily dish of “useless” throwback celebrity moments for Quibi, the short-form mobile TV streaming service set to hit phones in the spring of 2020. The former Olympic ice skater will host “This Day in Useless Celebrity History,” produced by Hearst Magazines’ originals division, for Quibi’s Daily Essentials news and [...]

  • Will Ferrell

    Will Ferrell Forms Comedy Podcast Company With iHeartMedia

    Will Ferrell wants to grab more people by the ears. The actor, comedian and producer has formed Big Money Players Network, a podcast company focused on comedy shows, in partnership with radio and podcast giant iHeartMedia. The new venture plans to produce and launch 10 podcasts in the next 24 months, starting to roll out [...]

  • TV Time Richard Rosenblatt and, Mediamorph

    TV Time Acquires Mediamorph, Merging TV and Film Analytics With Content Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    TV Time, whose app provides user-reported data about TV and movie engagement, has acquired Mediamorph, a provider of entertainment content distribution and tracking services. Terms of the cash-and-stock deal weren’t disclosed. As part of the acquisition, the combined companies will operate under the name Whip Media Group led by CEO Rich Rosenblatt (above, left). TV [...]

  • Landmark Studio - History of Gangster

    Crackle's New Owner Invests in Creation of Landmark Studios, Headed by David Ozer

    Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment — the company that acquired a controlling stake in Sony Picture Television’s Crackle streaming service — is expanding its original content ambitions. New York-based CSS Entertainment announced that it is investing in the launch of Landmark Studio Group, an integrated entertainment company led by 30-year entertainment industry veteran David [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad