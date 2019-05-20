Robert Semmer Joins Condé Nast Entertainment & Vogue as Vice President of Video

Condé Nast Entertainment and Vogue have named former Vice and Fader video executive Robert Semmer as their new vice president of video. Semmer will be based in New York and report to Croi McNamara, senior vice president of programming for Condé Nast Entertainment.

“Anna and I are thrilled to welcome Robert to our award-winning video team,” said Vogue creative director Sally Singer in a statement. “We look forward to working with him to build on the record-breaking video performance we saw around the Met Gala, and to continue to bring our innovative programming slate to new audiences.”

“Robert’s creativity and brilliant storytelling ability will be assets to our growing video business,” added McNamara. “His unique track-record of engaging audiences will continue to grow Vogue’s popular video channels.”

Semmer is joining Condé Nast from Premier Music Group, where he served as senior vice president, head of content. Prior to his work at Premier Music Group, Semmer worked a little over 3 years for music magazine The Fader, including as its head of content. Earlier in his career, he worked for 4 years as senior video director for Vice Media.

At Condé Nast Entertainment, Semmer will focus on content production for Vogue, which clocked some 2 billion views across all platforms in 2018, according to metrics released by the company that show especially strong growth on YouTube. Vogue’s YouTube channel passed 5 million subscribers in April, with viewers watching 358 million minutes on Google’s video service last month.