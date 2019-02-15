×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment in Talks to Acquire Smosh (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rhett-Link-Good-Mythical-Morning
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mythical Entertainment

Smosh, the YouTube comedy brand left stranded after parent company Defy Media went belly-up, may be about to get a new business partner.

Mythical Entertainment, the entertainment company founded by top YouTube comedy duo Rhett & Link, has been in talks about acquiring the Smosh brand, sources told Variety. Multiple potential buyers came forward to scope out Smosh following Defy’s abrupt shutdown last November after it failed to find a buyer or secure working capital. But at this point Mythical has emerged as the likely buyer of Smosh, sources said.

The combo would be a good fit — it would bring together two of YouTube’s most popular and longest-running comedy teams. Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are the creators and hosts of weekday YouTube series “Good Mythical Morning,” which has 15 million subscribers.

Smosh, now led by co-founder Ian Hecox, dates back to 2006 and has over 24 million subscribers on its main channel alone, which features sketches and parodies of internet and pop culture. The crew also runs ancillary channels Smosh Games (7.4 million subs) and Smosh Pit (6 million).

Related

There’s also a UTA connection between Rhett & Link and Smosh: McLaughlin, Neal and Hecox are each repped by the agency.

A spokesman for Rhett and Link said they were attending VidCon London this week and unavailable for comment. A rep for Studio71, which produces Rhett & Link’s “Good Mythical Morning,” did not respond to a request for comment. Hecox didn’t respond to an email inquiry.

Last fall Hecox, in the wake of Defy’s closure, reassured fans that the Smosh team was in the process of “finding a new home.”

“The family that we’ve worked to build over 13 years is not going away,” Hecox wrote in a Nov. 6 tweet. “You guys have given so many of us here at Smosh the best jobs in the world, and we’re going to do whatever we can to continue to bring you the same Smoshy goodness we always have.” Hecox became the creative head of Smosh after longtime friend and co-founder Anthony Padilla left the group in 2017.

Rhett and Link, who have been buddies since they met in the first grade in North Carolina, have found success with “Good Mythical Morning,” now in its 15th season. Mythical also runs a weekly “GMM” recap show called “Let’s Talk About That,” and Rhett and Link host a weekly podcast, “Ear Biscuits.” The duo also created and starred in two seasons of YouTube original series “Rhett & Link’s Buddy System,” a scripted show in which they played characters based on themselves, and penned a book, “The Book of Mythicality: A Field Guide to Curiosity, Creativity & Tomfoolery.” Among their brand deals, they appeared as spokesmen in the 2018 Super Bowl ad for website-hosting service Wix.com.

The popularity of “Good Mythical Morning” led YouTube to fund an expanded version of the show — patterned on late-night TV shows — that launched in the fall of 2017, featuring multi-part segments running 22 minutes or longer daily. That didn’t last: “GMM” reverted to its original, shorter format last year, with episodes 12-15 minutes each.

Most recently, Mythical this month teamed up with Patreon to launch The Mythical Society (mythicalsociety.com), a subscription membership program giving “Mythical Beasts” — which Rhett & Link call their fans — access to exclusive content, merchandise, behind-the-scenes footage and other perks. It’s available in three tiers, priced at $5, $10 and $20 monthly.

Pictured above: Rhett McLaughlin (l.) and Link Neal

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Digital

  • "Brother" -- Episode 201-- Pictured (l-r):

    CBS Interactive's Marc DeBevoise on Streaming Boom, Content Strategy, and Apple

    Not everyone wants or needs to be Netflix to succeed in the streaming space. And not everyone sees Apple’s enigmatic new service as a threat. Even as rival streaming services offer gobs of content, CBS Interactive’s president and COO Marc DeBevoise sees the company’s targeted original programming strategy continuing to attract viewers to its All [...]

  • Rhett-Link-Good-Mythical-Morning

    Rhett & Link's Mythical Entertainment in Talks to Acquire Smosh (EXCLUSIVE)

    Smosh, the YouTube comedy brand left stranded after parent company Defy Media went belly-up, may be about to get a new business partner. Mythical Entertainment, the entertainment company founded by top YouTube comedy duo Rhett & Link, has been in talks about acquiring the Smosh brand, sources told Variety. Multiple potential buyers came forward to [...]

  • Pokemon Go

    Proposed 'Pokémon Go' Lawsuit Settlement May Remove Poké Stops, Gyms

    A proposed settlement in the class action lawsuit against “Pokémon Go” developer Niantic could remove or change a number of Poké Stops and Gyms in the popular augmented reality game. The proposed settlement was filed in a California court on Thursday and applies to anyone in the U.S. who owns or leases property within 100 meters [...]

  • Skyline of Doha at night with

    Qatar's beIN Rallies Support From U.S. Companies Against Pirate Broadcaster beoutQ

    Qatari powerhouse beIN Media Group has rallied support from American sports and entertainment entities, including Discovery and Fox, behind its request that the U.S. government place Saudi Arabia on its watch list of top intellectual property offenders. The Doha-based broadcaster, a state-owned spinoff of Al Jazeera news network, accuses the Saudi government of harboring pirate broadcaster [...]

  • Carlos SlimMexican tycoon Carlos Slim participates

    Carlos Slim’s America Movil Looks to Invest $8.5 Billion in Latin America This Year

    América Móvil general director Daniel Hajj has announced that Carlos Slim’s Mexican conglomerate plans to invest $8.5 billion in Latin American in 2019, focusing primarily on fiber-optic infrastructure and updated mobile technologies such as 4.5G and 5gG. In a conference call with analysts, following the company’s recap of fourth quarter results, Hajj laid out the [...]

  • Netflix Gooses Movistar Uptake in Spain

    Netflix Gooses Movistar + Uptake in Spain

    MADRID — Telefonica’s Movistar +, the biggest pay TV-SVOD service in Spain, is feeling the Netflix effect. And for the good. Following Netflix’s launch on Movistar + on Dec. 11, more than one third of new subscribers to Movistar, Telefonica’s telephony, internet and TV service, have taken the new Netflix option. 35% of established clients [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad