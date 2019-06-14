×
Refinery29 to Produce Interactive Series Funded by Walmart-Backed Eko (EXCLUSIVE)

Todd Spangler

CREDIT: Refinery29

Refinery29 has been bitten by the “Bandersnatch” bug.

The millennial-female-focused digital media and entertainment company inked a pact with Eko, an interactive-video platform developer, to produce several “choose-your-own-adventure”-style series based on Refinery29 content properties.

The companies have started development on their first project: an interactive scripted adaptation of Refinery29’s popular “Money Diaries” personal-finance column, podcast, and book. They’re also planning unscripted shows based on travel series “60 Second Cities” and “Sweet Digs,” which takes a look at the habitats of millennial women. The interactive series will be available on Refinery29’s website and promoted via social channels, with the first targeted for release by the end of 2019.

Eko is funding the Refinery29 projects as part of its initiative to create showcase-worthy interactive-video projects, after Eko received $250 million in funding from Walmart last fall. That said, R29 and Eko are hoping to also sell ads and sponsorships the series. Under the terms of the pact, the companies will split any ad revenue but Eko retains ownership of the interactive assets.

Eko, previously called Interlude, has been in the interactive-video business since 2010. But interest in the category has been sparked with Netflix’s push into the space, catching attention with “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and prepping an interactive special for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

“This is an amazing tool,” said Amy Emmerich, Refinery29’s president and chief content officer. “For a storyteller, being able to build different timelines and change the character based on user input — that’s awesome.”

In Refinery29’s interactive adaptation of “Money Diaries,” users will be able to make spending choices on behalf the characters. “It’s you, the viewer, having your own ideas about how to manage and spend money,” said Ivy Sheibar, VP of business development at Eko.

First launched in 2016 launch, “Money Diaries” has become Refinery29’s top financial editorial series with 7 million unique visitors in 2018 and the No. 2 most-searched content on the website. Last fall, the company released a book — “Money Diaries: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances… And Everyone Else’s,” penned by Refinery29’s Lindsey Stanberry — and also has a Money Diaries podcast, which just finished its first season.

For Emmerich, a big goal was to learn how to use the technology and effectively tell branching-structure narratives. She recalled seeing a demo from Eko co-founder/CEO Yoni Bloch. “He showed me an interactive shopping prototype – with a woman changing behind a foldable, filmy screen. No one does that!” But she was impressed with the tech, adding that Bloch “appreciated how unapologetically female we are.”

Eko is working with a range of content producers in different genres at digital media, film, TV and video game companies, Sheibar said, to “strategically choose people most passionate about where this medium can go.” She added, “What a lot of our partners need is someone to be their interactive sherpa. You want to make sure what you create isn’t just a gimmick.”

In working with Eko’s platform, Refinery29 also is aiming enlist women creators as part of its female-empowerment mission.

Other Eko projects have included an interactive series based on MGM’s “War Games”  and an interactive music video for Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone.” Eko also has worked with BuzzFeed to produce interactive recipes for its Tasty brand and other features and has projects in the works with Vudu (Walmart’s video-streaming unit) and is in production with digital studio FBE on “Epic Night,” a scripted college-party adventure.

Eko also has developed a native interactive-ad format, dubbed Sparks, which presents different content to viewers based on the choices they select.

  • Money-Diaries-Refinery29

    Refinery29 to Produce Interactive Series Funded by Walmart-Backed Eko (EXCLUSIVE)

    Refinery29 has been bitten by the “Bandersnatch” bug. The millennial-female-focused digital media and entertainment company inked a pact with Eko, an interactive-video platform developer, to produce several “choose-your-own-adventure”-style series based on Refinery29 content properties. The companies have started development on their first project: an interactive scripted adaptation of Refinery29’s popular “Money Diaries” personal-finance column, podcast, [...]

  • Dan Howell

    YouTube Star Dan Howell Comes Out as Gay: 'It Gets So Much Better'

    It’s Pride Month, and popular YouTube vlogger Dan Howell had a message for fans that he’d been working on for a year: “Basically, I’m Gay,” he shared in a video Thursday. In the 45-minute video, Howell discussed coming to terms with his sexual orientation and his thoughts on labels that people use to define themselves [...]

  • Netflix Expands Korean Content Commitment

    Netflix Expands Korean Content Commitment as Industry Deepens

    Global streaming giant, Netflix is expanding its involvement in the Korean film and TV industries by greenlighting several new shows and renewing others. “When we started three years ago, we had a high degree of confidence that Korean drama would work well in Asia, but we had no internal metrics of our own,” Korean content [...]

  • Instagram Logo

    Instagram Outage: Facebook’s Photo Sharing Service Went Down For Multiple Hours

    Instagram faced another major outage Thursday afternoon, with users from around the world reporting that they weren’t able to access Facebook’s photo sharing service via its app and website. An Instagram spokesperson told Variety around 5pm PT that the issue had been resolved: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing [...]

  • daydream view

    Google Shuts Down Play Movies App for Daydream VR

    Google has quietly removed the Google Play Movies & TV app from its Daydream VR platform. The app allowed users to rent, buy and watch movies and TV show episodes from the Play Store in a virtual living room. A Google spokesperson confirmed the removal of the app when contacted by Variety, noting that users [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Logo

    Disney Projected to Top 130 Million Online Video Subscribers in 5 Years (Analyst)

    Disney could have more than 130 million subscribers across its online video services worldwide by 2024, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne projected in a note to investors Thursday. The forecast resulted in Disney shares trading up 4.4%, while Netflix shares were down 1%. In the near term, Swinburne expects Disney to sign up 13 million [...]

  • Actor Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic

    Actor Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Singer-songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos, known for his roles in “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born,” has signed with Republic Records, the company announced today. Ramos will release his forthcoming debut album later this year, with new music expected this summer. Footage from the signing will air on his YouTube series later today. “Anthony is [...]

