Refinery29 Elevates Amy Emmerich to President, North America

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Refinery29 promoted chief content officer Amy Emmerich to president, North America, which she’ll add to her current role overseeing editorial, video, and branded content.

In her expanded position, Emmerich will lead the company’s North American business, responsible for commercial development of content across all channels; scaling Refinery29’s original productions and experiential businesses; and enhancing operational efficiencies. She will continue to report to R29’s co-founders and co-CEOs, Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano.

Emmerich’s promotion comes after former COO Sarah Personette left Refinery29 last fall to join Twitter as head of client services.

Emmerich, an Emmy-winning producer with more than 20 years’ experience developing content and programming, joined Refinery29 in 2015 as EVP of programming. In 2017, she was appointed chief content officer.

At the Refinery29, Emmerich developed female-first video content strategy, spearheaded key franchises including “Money Diaries,” and launched the company’s originals business. She also has been instrumental in overseeing the company’s web publishing business.

Prior to joining New York-based R29, Emmerich was senior VP of programming for Scripps Network Interactive’s ulive.com digital lifestyle network, where she led production and development of original programming. Prior to Scripps, she was the VP of production and development at Vice Media and before that had a similar role at Scripps’ Travel Channel.

Refinery29, like other digital media players, has struggled of late: Last fall it cut 10% of its staff (about 40 employees) in a round of layoffs after the company missed revenue targets for the year. With the cutbacks, von Borries and Stefano said they see sustainable growth in “premium, evergreen” programming while Refinery29 will reduce production of content with a “short shelf life.”

