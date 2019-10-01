Former StyleHaul Exec Dawn Reese Joins UM as Managing Director of Agency’s Content Studio

IPG Mediabrands’s UM media and marketing agency tapped Dawn Reese, formerly a top exec at RTL Group’s now-defunct StyleHaul, to head UM Studios.

Reese has been named senior VP, managing director of UM Studios, the agency’s creative content unit. She is based in L.A. and reports to Brendan Gaul, UM’s global chief content officer and head of UM Studios. In the role, Reese will lead the UM Studios team and practice across all U.S. offices, including working with clients on create strategic business plans.

Reese replaces Adam Puchalsky, who exited UM earlier this year to join GroupM’s Wavemaker as global head of content.

Reese most recently served as executive VP, client studios at fashion, beauty and lifestyle digital network StyleHaul, overseeing sales and marketing across the U.S. and U.K. for branded content and social media campaigns. Earlier this year, RTL — the European media conglomerate that had acquired StyleHaul in 2014 — shut down U.S. operations and subsequently folded StyleHaul entirely.

Prior to joining StyleHaul in 2017, Reese was integrated executive director at Hearst’s Marie Claire, overseeing digital marketing campaigns and native ad deals. She has also held ad sales and marketing positions at Condé Nast’s Glamour and Time Inc.’s InStyle and Time magazine.

“With more than 20 years of media and marketing experience, Dawn brings the perfect mix of strategic vision and creative agility to the UM Studios team,” Gaul said in announcing her hire. “As a passionate, results-driven leader, I am confident that Dawn will take our creative content to new heights, further cementing us as a leader in the space and delivering on our promise to bring better art to life for our clients.”

Separately, in September, IPG Mediabrands named Eileen Kiernan, formerly head of the holding company’s Johnson & Johnson account, as global CEO of UM replacing Daryl Lee, who was elevated to chief exec of IPG Mediabrands.