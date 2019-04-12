×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Is Leaving Facebook’s Board

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reed Hastings Netflix
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is leaving Facebook’s board of directors, the social media giant announced Friday afternoon. Hastings, who had been on Facebook’s board since 2011, will not run for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for May 30.

Former White House chief of staff Erskine B. Bowles will also be stepping down from Facebook’s board at that time. Bowles, who is also president emeritus of the University of North Carolina, had been a board member since 2011 as well.

Facebook announced one of their successors Friday: The company has nominated Peggy Alford, a senior Paypal executive, as one of its new directors. Alford, who would be the first African-American woman on the company’s board, has been in Facebook’s orbit for some time: Before rejoining Paypal in March, she served as the chief financial officer for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s philantrophic organization.

Hastings’ departure in particular is not a huge surprise to industry observers. As the social media giant is dialing up its video ambitions, it is poised to more directly compete with Netflix among a growing pool of content buyers. Then again, this type of competition doesn’t always rule out board seats. Case in point: Disney CEO Bob Iger said this week that he would continue to serve on Apple’s board, even as the two companies compete for customers for their respective streaming services.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • Reed Hastings Netflix

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Is Leaving Facebook’s Board

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is leaving Facebook’s board of directors, the social media giant announced Friday afternoon. Hastings, who had been on Facebook’s board since 2011, will not run for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for May 30. Former White House chief of staff Erskine B. Bowles will also be [...]

  • Scott Rogowsky

    Scott Rogowsky Exits as HQ Trivia Host After Landing Gig at John Skipper-Led DAZN

    Sorry, HQties: Scott Rogowsky has left the HQ Trivia app and isn’t coming back. For over a year and a half, Rogowsky was the regular host of HQ Trivia’s live mobile trivia games that doles out real cash prizes to winners — before the New York-based comedian parted ways with the startup last month. Rogowsky [...]

  • 'Vader Immortal' Coming to Oculus Quest,

    'Vader Immortal' Coming to Oculus Quest, Rift, Watch Story Trailer

    “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series” is coming to the Oculus Rift and Quest headsets this spring, and ILMxLAB and Oculus released the story trailer for the game’s first trailer during Star Wars Celebration on Friday. The game, set for a spring release, will be a three-part series that combines immersive cinematic storytelling with [...]

  • Magic Leap Is Hiring Blockchain Experts

    Magic Leap Wants to Use Blockchain Technology to Secure Personal Data

    Augmented reality startup Magic Leap is looking to use Blockchain technology to store and secure some of its user data, according to multiple job listings the company published this month. Among the positions Magic Leap is looking to fill is that of a senior Blockchain architect as well as multiple Blockchain engineers. The senior Blockchain [...]

  • Coachella AR Experience With Space Theme

    Coachella Goes AR With Immersive Stage Experience

    Coachella is embracing augmented reality (AR) with an immersive stage experience that encourages the audience to take out their phones and participate with audio-reactive AR filters. The experience, which has been produced by Coachella’s digital innovation team, will debut this Friday, and will be available during both festival weekends. “We want to provide fun and [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    YouTube TV Subscriber Growth Threatened by $10 Discovery Hike

    Even in an era of bundle bloat for virtual MVPDs like DirecTV Now and Sling TV, the recent news that YouTube TV had agreed to a carriage deal for Discovery’s major networks was a surprise, taking its total network count to 80. Even more so was the fact that YouTube TV was increasing its monthly [...]

  • Disney Plus - Full Lineup

    Disney+ Lineup: All the Shows and Movies Confirmed for Streaming Service

    Disney is investing billions in Disney+, its big push into subscription streaming. It’s set to debut in the U.S. on Nov. 12, at an aggressive initial price point of $6.99 per month. So what will subscribers get? For starters, Disney+ will be the exclusive SVOD home for new releases from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad