Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Is Leaving Facebook’s Board

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is leaving ’s board of directors, the social media giant announced Friday afternoon. Hastings, who had been on ’s board since 2011, will not run for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for May 30.

Former White House chief of staff Erskine B. Bowles will also be stepping down from Facebook’s board at that time. Bowles, who is also president emeritus of the University of North Carolina, had been a board member since 2011 as well.

Facebook announced one of their successors Friday: The company has nominated Peggy Alford, a senior Paypal executive, as one of its new directors. Alford, who would be the first African-American woman on the company’s board, has been in Facebook’s orbit for some time: Before rejoining Paypal in March, she served as the chief financial officer for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s philantrophic organization.

Hastings’ departure in particular is not a huge surprise to industry observers. As the social media giant is dialing up its video ambitions, it is poised to more directly compete with Netflix among a growing pool of content buyers. Then again, this type of competition doesn’t always rule out board seats. Case in point: Disney CEO Bob Iger said this week that he would continue to serve on Apple’s board, even as the two companies compete for customers for their respective streaming services.

Developing.