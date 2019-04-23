×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reddit Rolls Out Collections and Events Posts to All Communities (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reddit
CREDIT: Shutterstock / BigTunaOnline

After testing them with “Game of Thrones” fans and a few dozen other Subreddits for the past couple of months, Reddit is now launching two new post types to its entire user base: Events will help communities with discussions about TV show episodes, awards shows, breaking news and more; Collections will help to curate posts, and make Reddit’s fast-paced discussions a bit easier to digest for newcomers.

Events posts help moderators of a Reddit community to schedule posts related to an upcoming event, and then facilitate timely discussions as that event unfolds. Reddit senior product manager Adam Barton said that the creation of this post type was very much a response to existing user behavior.

“People hosted a lot of events” around newsworthy subjects, he said — only, in the past, this required moderators to hack together solutions to queue up posts, including bots that would grab pre-written posts from Wikis to get the ball rolling on time. Now, all moderators have to do is click a button to schedule a post as an event.

Collections can work hand-in-hand with events, and serve as a way to aggregate events in a community — something that the “Game of Thrones” Subreddit moderators have been doing with events posts related to episodes of the show.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reddit

This can also help people who may have missed an episode of a TV show to find and participate in discussions about past episodes — something that hasn’t been as easy in the past with Reddit’s existing feed, or with newsfeeds on other social networks. “You don’t really have people to talk (to) if you are behind,” said Barton. “Everybody is behind on something.”

In addition, Collections can also be used to curate essential discussions on the key topics of a Subreddit, making it easier for first-time visitors to find what they’re looking for. For instance, moderators may choose to aggregate some of the best “ask me anything” (AMA) interviews that their Subreddit has hosted in the past.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reddit

Creating an event post on Reddit.

Reddit has also seen communities use Collections and Events for book clubs, recurring posts within a community (“Moronic Monday” “Wacky Wednesday” etc.), sports events, and even as a way to break down complex topics like E.U. copyright law changes. That kind of range wouldn’t have been possible if Reddit had automated the curation based on tags or topics, argued Barton. “We intentionally built it broad,” he said. “We are trying to make it so communities can express themselves.”

Both Events and Collections also offer an option to follow them directly, which allows users to get notifications around a single live event without having to subscribe to an entire Subreddit. This could help make Reddit as a whole more approachable to new users. Said Barton: “We want to lower the barrier.”

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Digital

  • Reddit

    Reddit Rolls Out Collections and Events Posts to All Communities (EXCLUSIVE)

    After testing them with “Game of Thrones” fans and a few dozen other Subreddits for the past couple of months, Reddit is now launching two new post types to its entire user base: Events will help communities with discussions about TV show episodes, awards shows, breaking news and more; Collections will help to curate posts, [...]

  • silicon valleywood Wanda Sykes

    Silicon Valleywood Confab Will Mine Maximum Data Strategies

    As Apple’s recent star-studded event for its new TV streaming service demonstrated, the worlds of entertainment and technology are becoming increasingly intertwined — a convergence Variety will explore during its inaugural Silicon Valleywood Summit on April 23 in Menlo Park. Entertainment leaders will join tech giants on the latter industry’s home turf to discuss how [...]

  • Woman lying on a sofa holding

    The Streaming Wars' Other Battlefront: User Experience as Important as Content, Survey Finds

    Content is king — but the queen for direct-to-consumer streaming services is overall user experience, according to a new study. It’s well understood that the price/value ratio for subscription VOD hinges on access to content, including exclusive originals and popular library titles. But just as important is an SVOD offering’s ease-of-use and other consumer-friendly features, [...]

  • Mission Impossible 2

    APOS: Paramount+ Streaming Service to Expand to Brazil, Latin America

    The Paramount+ subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service is to begin operations in Latin America and Brazil from next month. The moves are made possible by deals with Claro Video and with Brazil’s NET. The South America expansion in in addition to the platform’s existing presence in the Nordic region and Central and Eastern Europe. The deal [...]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Launches Channel on Pluto TV Free Streaming Service

    CNN programming is coming to Pluto TV, Viacom’s free streaming TV service, on a dedicated channel launching for users in the U.S. Tuesday. To be clear, however, it’s not CNN’s live broadcast feed — that’s available only to pay-TV customers on traditional cable or satellite services, and via authenticated access on the web and mobile [...]

  • YouTube TV

    Verizon Will Resell YouTube TV to Wireless, Broadband Customers Across U.S.

    Verizon has turned to Google for over-the-top TV: The telco will market and resell YouTube TV to wireless and Fios broadband customers nationwide — leading with 5G early adopters — under a pact with the internet giant. The companies didn’t announce YouTube TV pricing, availability or other details; a Verizon rep said only that the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad