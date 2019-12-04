×
Reddit Ends 2019 With 430 Million Monthly Active Users

CREDIT: Shutterstock / BigTunaOnline

Reddit has grown its user base by 30% year-over-year, according to new data released by the company Wednesday. The self-proclaimed front page of the internet now reaches 430 million monthly active users, who collectively have created 199 million posts and 1.7 billion comments.

The announcement comes some 20 months after Reddit announced that it had surpassed 330 million monthly active users. The service surpassed the 430 million mark in October, according to a release distributed Wednesday.

Reddit grew its monthly comments 37% year-over-year, and managed to grow view counts by 53% year-over-year. However, Reddit did not release any data on its total number of pageviews. The company did disclose that its users have upvoted Reddit stories 32 billion times to date.

Reddit’s year-end data drop also included an exhaustive look at all the top trends on the service in 2019. Unsurprisingly, “Game of Thrones” was the top TV show on Reddit this year, with Thrones-related Subreddit communities taking not just the first but also the second spot on a Top 5 list of TV Subreddits. (The other three Subreddits were devoted to “The Bachelor,” “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” and “Big Brother.”

The most-discussed movie release of the year was “The Joker,” followed by “Captain Marvel” and “Aquaman.” Finally, the top entertainment franchise of the year based on community activity was “Game of Thrones,” followed by Marvel and “Star Wars.”

    Reddit Ends 2019 With 430 Million Monthly Active Users

