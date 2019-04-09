×
Redbox Sets First Original Release: Bob Saget Drug-Addiction Comedy ‘Benjamin’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Redbox is releasing its first-ever “original” title this month: “Benjamin,” an R-rated dark comedy directed by and starring Bob Saget about a family dealing with a teen’s drug addiction.

The DVD-rental kiosk operator is calling Saget’s indie film a “Redbox Original.” What that means: Redbox has rights to an exclusive 90-day window on “Benjamin,” to be available starting April 23, both to rent at its network of U.S. kiosks and to rent or purchase through its Redbox On Demand streaming service.

In “Benjamin,” a family calls an intervention via Facebook for Saget’s on-screen son, Benjamin (Max Burkholder), a 15-year-old they suspect of having a drug habit. It soon becomes clear that those confronting Benjamin’s problems have many problems of their own.

In addition to Saget, the cast of “Benjamin” includes Rob Corddry, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kevin Pollak, Peri Gilpin, Dave Foley, Cheri Oteri, Max Burkholder, Clara Mamet, David Hull, Jonny Weston, and James Preston Rogers.

“Benjamin,” which has an 85-minute runtime, will start at $1.75 per night for DVD rentals at one of Redbox’s 41,500 kiosks nationwide. On Redbox On Demand, VOD rentals will be $4.99 (standard definition) or $5.99 (HD), and the movie will be available to purchase for $9.99.

Saget said his hope is that the release of the film on Redbox will encourage viewers to take a close look at their own family dynamics.

“This film tackles serious subject matter — our kids and the temptations and challenges they face — but tells it through the lens of a familiar cast of comedic actors who make the topic approachable and poignant,” Saget said in a statement “An exclusive Redbox release brings the important message of the film directly to communities nationwide that are facing the battle of addiction.”

“Benjamin” is directed by Saget, produced by Nicholas Tabarrok and written by Joshua Turek. The film’s director of photography is Arthur Albert; it is edited by Bruce Green with an original score by Peter Melnick.

Saget is best known as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and for his role on “Full House.” He’s currently in the midst of a North America stand-up comedy tour. Saget also hosts, writes and executive produces ABC series “Videos After Dark,” featuring home videos with an edgier twist, which debuted last month. His most recent stand-up special, “Zero to Sixty,” is available on multiple streaming platforms.

Watch the trailer for “Benjamin” at redbox.com/movies/benjamin.

