Recovering From Earlier Slump, Alphabet Posts Strong Q2 Earnings

Investors in Google’s parent company Alphabet can stop holding their breath: The company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 2019 earnings Thursday, revealing a net income of nearly $10 billion for the quarter. Alphabet’s shares were up 6.7% in after-hours trading following the earnings release.

In Q2, Alphabet generated revenue of $38.94 billion, compared to $32.66 billion during the same quarter last year. The company’s net income for the quarter was $9.95 billion. Last year around, the company only booked a net income of $3.2 billion due to hefty fines it had to pay to the European Union. Without those fines, net income for Q2 of 2018 would have been $8.23 billion.

This past quarter’s net income translates to diluted earnings per share of $14.21. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $11.30 on revenue of $38.16 billion. This comes after Alphabet posted a notable earnings miss in Q1, when earnings per share were about a dollar below market expectations.

Last quarter, Google executives called out “year-on-year headwinds” facing the entire smart phone industry, with consumers shying away from purchasing expensive high-end phones. Fast forward 3 months, and Google does have an answer of sorts: The company released its budget-priced Pixel 3a phones, which start at $399, in May.

Those efforts seemed to be paying off, if Thursday’s numbers are any indication. Google’s non-advertising revenue was up by close to 40%, to the tune of $6.18 billion for the quarter. In addition to hardware revenues and subscription services, “other revenues” also includes the company’s cloud computing business.

Developing.