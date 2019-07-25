×

Recovering From Earlier Slump, Alphabet Posts Strong Q2 Earnings

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Google Placeholder
CREDIT: Jeff Chiu/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Investors in Google’s parent company Alphabet can stop holding their breath: The company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 2019 earnings Thursday, revealing a net income of nearly $10 billion for the quarter. Alphabet’s shares were up 6.7% in after-hours trading following the earnings release.

In Q2, Alphabet generated revenue of $38.94 billion, compared to $32.66 billion during the same quarter last year. The company’s net income for the quarter was $9.95 billion. Last year around, the company only booked a net income of $3.2 billion due to hefty fines it had to pay to the European Union. Without those fines, net income for Q2 of 2018 would have been $8.23 billion.

This past quarter’s net income translates to diluted earnings per share of $14.21. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $11.30 on revenue of $38.16 billion. This comes after Alphabet posted a notable earnings miss in Q1, when earnings per share were about a dollar below market expectations.

Last quarter, Google executives called out “year-on-year headwinds” facing the entire smart phone industry, with consumers shying away from purchasing expensive high-end phones. Fast forward 3 months, and Google does have an answer of sorts: The company released its budget-priced Pixel 3a phones, which start at $399, in May.

Those efforts seemed to be paying off, if Thursday’s numbers are any indication. Google’s non-advertising revenue was up by close to 40%, to the tune of $6.18 billion for the quarter. In addition to hardware revenues and subscription services, “other revenues” also includes the company’s cloud computing business.

Developing.

More Digital

  • Google Placeholder

    Recovering From Earlier Slump, Alphabet Posts Strong Q2 Earnings

    Investors in Google’s parent company Alphabet can stop holding their breath: The company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 2019 earnings Thursday, revealing a net income of nearly $10 billion for the quarter. Alphabet’s shares were up 6.7% in after-hours trading following the earnings release. In Q2, Alphabet generated revenue of $38.94 billion, compared to $32.66 billion during [...]

  • firefox reality quest

    Firefox Reality Browser Arrives on Oculus Quest VR Headset

    Mozilla’s mixed reality browser Firefox Reality went live on Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR headset Thursday, offering users an alternative to the built-in Oculus browser. One of the differences touted by Mozilla: a big focus on privacy. “To protect our users from the pervasive tracking and collection of personal data by ad networks and tech companies, [...]

  • The Olympic Rings adorn an event

    NBC Pacts With Twitter For Exclusive 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Programming

    NBC will boost its Olympics push on Twitter next year, under a new partnership that will include a 20-minute daily studio show live from Tokyo produced exclusively for the social network. Content under the deal — available to users only in the U.S. — also encompasses a daily poll that will allow fans on Twitter [...]

  • the void star wars

    VR Startup The Void to Expand to 25 New Locations

    Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup The Void has teamed up with mall operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to open 25 new outposts in the U.S. and Europe by 2022, both companies announced Thursday morning. This includes new locations in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego that will open this summer; Variety was first to [...]

  • John Better Henry Shapiro

    Veteran Media Executive John Batter Tapped as MarketCast CEO

    MarketCast Group’s longtime chief executive officer Henry Shapiro will become chairman of the company while veteran media executive John Batter assumes the CEO role, MarketCast announced Thursday. Batter was most recently CEO of Gracenote, the digital and data segment of Tribune Media Co. Gracenote became one of the world’s largest entertainment metadata services and technology [...]

  • The King - Steven Elder, Timothée

    European Exhibitors Slam Venice for Continuing to Embrace Netflix

    European exhibitors’ organization UNIC has lambasted the Venice Film Festival for including Netflix titles “The Laundromat” by Stephen Soderbergh and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” in its competition lineup. Shortly after the Lido lineup was unveiled Thursday, the organization, which represents movie theater operators in 38 European territories, including Italy, fired off a statement calling for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad