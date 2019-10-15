×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rakuten TV Launching Pan-European AVOD Service

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rakuten tv

The buzz at Mipcom this year is about advertising-supported as much as subscription VOD, and Rakuten TV made a major move into that space Tuesday with the announcement of a new AVOD service in the 40-plus countries it serves in Europe.

Rakuten TV has been focused on transaction-based video-on-demand, offering customers big-ticket studio movies. It also has an SVOD service in Spain, where it is headquartered. It will now supplement those with an AVOD offer that will go out of the gate with content including “Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona,” Rakuten TV’s John Malkovich-narrated documentary on the Barcelona soccer club, which is one of its burgeoning slate of originals.

Rakuten TV founder and CEO Jacinto Roca made the announcement during a conference session at Mipcom. Speaking to Variety ahead of time, he said the AVOD service will be a revenue-generator in its own right, and will also drive people to the existing pay-per-view content. He added that plans are already in place to ramp up the content offering on the AVOD service, with additional series, docs, sports and news channels coming.

The free service will have local and U.S. fare, segmented into channels. Rakuten has deals with smart TV manufacturers that add its app to their connected services. Advertising sales will be managed in-house by Rakuten Marketing, a subsidiary of e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc.

There has also been a platform revamp, with a new look and feel for Rakuten TV, which takes viewers to the channels offering and the free content as well as the TVOD lineup.

It has been a busy period for Rakuten. In March, it tripled its footprint at a swoop by launching in 30 new territories. It also greenlit its first original, “Hurricane,” last year.

“We are incredibly proud to take this step after having tripled our presence in Europe just a few months ago,” Roca said. “Rakuten TV continues to evolve rapidly alongside consumer trends within the industry, where there is a clear trend of advertisers moving away from linear TV and towards VOD.”

He added that “this is the mere beginning of a huge project which will see the launch of additional channels and exclusive content in the coming months.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Rakuten TV Launching Pan-European AVOD Service

    Rakuten TV Launching Pan-European AVOD Service

    The buzz at Mipcom this year is about advertising-supported as much as subscription VOD, and Rakuten TV made a major move into that space Tuesday with the announcement of a new AVOD service in the 40-plus countries it serves in Europe. Rakuten TV has been focused on transaction-based video-on-demand, offering customers big-ticket studio movies. It [...]

  • Radio-Com

    Entercom's Radio.com Launches DVR-Style Controls for Live Radio Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

    Radio broadcaster Entercom Communications is hoping to expand listenership of its live programming by bringing TiVo-like functionality to its Radio.com platform. Launching this week, Radio.com Rewind lets listeners pause, rewind and fast-forward live radio. It’s accessible via the online player or in the Radio.com app. Eventually, the company said it will integrate the feature with [...]

  • Help Wanted: Amazon Studios International Execs

    Help Wanted: Amazon Studios International Execs Talk European Expansion

    If there’s a perfect example of Amazon Studios’ strategy with its local-language international TV content, Japan’s “Documental” would be it. The series revolves around 10 comedians who battle to make one another laugh in an elimination-style competition. James Farrell, Amazon Studios’ head of international originals, said it was a good example of an unconventional idea [...]

  • Discovery, ProSiebenSat.1 Streamer Joyn Will Launch

    Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1's Joint Streamer, Joyn, Will Get International Launch

    Joyn, the streaming service run jointly by Discovery and German media giant ProSiebenSat.1, will roll out internationally in addition to launching a premium tier domestically later this year. At Mipcom in Cannes, ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Max Conze was asked whether the service, which offers on-demand content and linear channel feeds, would launch beyond Germany. “We definitely [...]

  • The Outpost -- "One is the

    Electric Entertainment Launching OTT Channel Electric Now (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S.-based producer and distributor Electric Entertainment is launching Electric Now, a linear OTT channel that will feature its top series and library content. The channel will have episodes of “The Outpost,” the fantasy-adventure series that has just had its third season greenlit by U.S. network The CW. The new season will head into production in [...]

  • AMC theater

    AMC Entertainment Introducing On-Demand Movie Service

    AMC Entertainment will introduce an online video store in the United States on Tuesday. Adam Aron, AMC’s president and chief executive, said that the AMC Theatres On Demand will offer about 2,000 films for sale or rent after their theatrical runs — much like Amazon or iTunes. Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony and Paramount have [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Watch Signs Content Pact With France's M6, Unveils European Short-Form Slate

    Facebook Watch has inked a content pact with French channel M6 and unveiled a slate of short-form content from European digital publishers for the platform. The deal with M6 will see the French broadcaster place spinoff programming from some of its hit shows on Facebook Watch. M6 will run pre- and after-show clips, interviews, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad