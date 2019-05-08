Rainn Wilson and SoulPancake Shine Light on Mental Health With Funny Or Die Documentary, Other Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

SoulPancake, the digital media company founded by Riann Wilson, has tapped a bunch of comedians to talk about depression and suicide — part of a month-long focus on mental health.

The Participant Media-owned company is running special block of programming in May dedicated to mental-health issues. A key pillar in the lineup is a documentary produced with Funny Or Die featuring comedians discussing life-and-death issues.

The documentary, “It’s Not That Funny,” will star Rainn Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Wayne Brady, Rachel Bloom, Chris Gethard, Sara Benincasa, Riki Lindhome, Anna Akana, Baron Vaughn and other comedians. In the 25-minute film, they’ll explore how anxiety, depression and suicide affect performers in the comedy biz. The film, directed by Mike Bernstein, will premiere May 30 on SoulPancake’s YouTube channel and on Funny Or Die.

“There’s a long history of comedians and depression, addiction and suicide,” Wilson told Variety. “Our clarion call is to make things as fun and entertaining to dig into. What better way to do that than to talk to comedians?”

The film — which Wilson allowed is “a little funny” — is part of SoulPancake’s The Beautiful Mind campaign tied to Mental Health Awareness Month in May. The initiative will include digital series, a special newsletter, and a May 29 invite-only event in L.A. hosted by comedian Ron Funches with guests including Amanda Seales and Chris Wood.

SoulPancake, which Participant Media bought in 2016, has previously produced content on mental-health issues over the course of its 10-year history. But this month’s Beautiful Mind lineup is more extensive. “Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people,” Wilson said. “We’re in an epidemic for young people of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. It’s the most pressing issue we’re facing.”

SoulPancake’s focus on mental health, which will extend past May, was driven in part by its audience asking for more coverage of the topic, said Shabnam Mogharabi, general manager and co-founder. “Frankly we were seeing a bigger need for a conversation around this for our millennial audience,” she said.

One reason SoulPancake decided to greenlight “It’s Not That Funny” was to dispel the notion that artists are funny only because they’re suffering. Both Wilson and Mogharabi cited the death of stand-up comedian Brody Stevens earlier this year of an apparent suicide as illustrating of the need to address mental health in the business.

SoulPancake expects to generate revenue from the programming, but the ultimate goal is bigger than that. “We’re walking a fine line,” Wilson said. “We try to figure out a way to keep our employees paid and keep the lights on, but at the same time our mission is to make stuff matters.”

Wilson, who’s best known for his turn as Dwight Schrute on NBC’s “The Office,” said he has first-hand experience dealing with mental-health issues. “I’ve dealt at various time with anxiety and depression and addiction,” he said. “I’ve put many family members through rehabs and dealt with suicide attempts – and I’m so not alone in that.”

Throughout the month, SoulPancake also is working with non-profit partners Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and Crisis Text Line to spread the word about how those in need can get help.

SoulPancake’s programming for the Mental Health Awareness Month includes: