Quibi Picks Up Animated Daily Horoscope Series From Will Arnett and ATTN:

When Quibi launches next spring, it will have a daily adult-animation horoscope show from Will Arnett and digital media company ATTN:, starring 12 colorful animals representing the different signs of the zodiac.

“Your Daily Horoscope” is part of the mobile TV service’s Daily Essentials news and lifestyle programming. The show was created by ATTN: and executive produced by Arnett and his company, Electric Avenue, alongside Tom Werner.

It’s part of Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman’s bet that people will pay $5 (with ads) or $8 (without ads) to get a new kind of premium, short-form entertainment service in their pocket.

Beginning with Quibi’s April 6, 2020, launch, “Your Daily Horoscope” will run five days a week with 12 personalized segments released each day. The show is being written, produced and animated by ATTN:, which says it’s working with “an expert astrologer” on the project. Overseeing the show for ATTN: is Jessie Surovell, head of television development, who joined the company last year.

“Your Daily Horoscope” will track the daily mishaps of 12 millennial zodiac characters who work at a technology start-up called Estrella. The hand-drawn characters will have “big personalities” driven by the characteristics of their sign, according to producers. Quibi users will have access to their complete daily horoscope reading, in addition to having it play out in their character’s storyline.

“We’re so excited to be part of this unique show,” Arnett said in a statement. “The odds of it coming together were astronomical… but I suppose it was written in the stars.” Best known for his roles in “Arrested Development” and “BoJack Horseman,” Arnett is represented by WME, Artists First and Kovert Creative.

Becky Brooks, head of lifestyle development for Quibi’s Daily Essentials, pointed to the show’s unique take on the time-tested horoscope format. “The modern renaissance of horoscope has pushed us to examine this genre through a whole new lens,” she said, “and we’re confident in saying that no one has ever brought horoscopes to life quite like this.”

Quibi (short for “quick bites”) has raised $1 billion in funding and Whitman said it’s looking to raise an additional $500 million from investors. Other content partners for Quibi’s Daily Essentials include NBC News, BBC Global News, CBS’s “60 Minutes,” ESPN, TMZ, Telemundo, Weather Channel and Hearst, which is producing “This Day in Useless Celebrity History” hosted by Adam Rippon.

The company also has lined up a slew of original scripted and unscripted fare from partners including Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick and Anna Kendrick.