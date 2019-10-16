×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Quibi Picks Up Animated Daily Horoscope Series From Will Arnett and ATTN:

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Arnett
CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

When Quibi launches next spring, it will have a daily adult-animation horoscope show from Will Arnett and digital media company ATTN:, starring 12 colorful animals representing the different signs of the zodiac.

“Your Daily Horoscope” is part of the mobile TV service’s Daily Essentials news and lifestyle programming. The show was created by ATTN: and executive produced by Arnett and his company, Electric Avenue, alongside Tom Werner.

It’s part of Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman’s bet that people will pay $5 (with ads) or $8 (without ads) to get a new kind of premium, short-form entertainment service in their pocket.

Beginning with Quibi’s April 6, 2020, launch, “Your Daily Horoscope” will run five days a week with 12 personalized segments released each day. The show is being written, produced and animated by ATTN:, which says it’s working with “an expert astrologer” on the project. Overseeing the show for ATTN: is Jessie Surovell, head of television development, who joined the company last year.

“Your Daily Horoscope” will track the daily mishaps of 12 millennial zodiac characters who work at a technology start-up called Estrella. The hand-drawn characters will have “big personalities” driven by the characteristics of their sign, according to producers. Quibi users will have access to their complete daily horoscope reading, in addition to having it play out in their character’s storyline.

“We’re so excited to be part of this unique show,” Arnett said in a statement. “The odds of it coming together were astronomical… but I suppose it was written in the stars.” Best known for his roles in “Arrested Development” and “BoJack Horseman,” Arnett is represented by WME, Artists First and Kovert Creative.

Becky Brooks, head of lifestyle development for Quibi’s Daily Essentials, pointed to the show’s unique take on the time-tested horoscope format. “The modern renaissance of horoscope has pushed us to examine this genre through a whole new lens,” she said, “and we’re confident in saying that no one has ever brought horoscopes to life quite like this.”

Quibi (short for “quick bites”) has raised $1 billion in funding and Whitman said it’s looking to raise an additional $500 million from investors. Other content partners for Quibi’s Daily Essentials include NBC News, BBC Global News, CBS’s “60 Minutes,” ESPN, TMZ, Telemundo, Weather Channel and Hearst, which is producing “This Day in Useless Celebrity History” hosted by Adam Rippon.

The company also has lined up a slew of original scripted and unscripted fare from partners including Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick and Anna Kendrick.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Motiv: Max ConzeFoto: © ProSiebenSat.1/Martin SaumweberDieses

    ProSiebenSat.1 Boss Max Conze Unfazed By the Invasion of the Digital Streaming Giants

    Max Conze, CEO of German broadcast company ProSiebenSat.1 since June last year, appeared relatively relaxed about the prospect of the coming invasion of new subscription streaming players like Disney Plus into his territory when speaking to journalists at TV market and conference Mipcom in Cannes Tuesday. “Disney will not lock away all their content,” he [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix Q3 Preview: The Calm Before the Streaming-Wars Storm?

    Wall Street is expecting Netflix to hit or slightly beat subscriber and financial targets when it reports third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday after market close. But then what? Debate among analysts continues to rage about what will happen to Netflix’s market-leading position once it’s facing big new rivals in Disney Plus and Apple TV [...]

  • countdown

    Apple Takes Down Viral 'Countdown' Horror App, STX Brings It to Android Instead

    An app that can predict the date and time of your death may have been too much for Apple to stomach: The iPhone maker removed a viral app inspired by the upcoming horror movie “Countdown” a few days ago, putting an end to its meteoric rise. Before its removal, “Countdown” had surpassed TikTok, YouTube and [...]

  • daydream view

    Google Ships Pixel 4 Without Daydream VR Support, Stops Selling Daydream Viewer

    Google is effectively phasing out its Daydream virtual reality (VR) platform: The company’s latest flagship Pixel 4 flagship phone, which Google unveiled at a press event in New York Tuesday, won’t support Google’s Daydream mobile VR platform anymore, a spokesperson confirmed to Variety. The company will also stop selling the Daydream viewer, but continue to [...]

  • Google Wifi

    The New Google Wifi Ships in Three Colors Because Good-Looking Routers Work Better

    When Google revamped its Wifi router product, it extended the devices reach and doubled their speed, while also adding a full-blown smart speaker with Google Assistant. But the company paid just as much attention to Google Wifi’s design, down to the decision to ship the product in three colors. The surprising reason for this: Google [...]

  • Nest Mini

    Google Introduces New $49 Nest Mini Speaker With On-Board Machine Learning, Stereo Pairing

    Google introduced a revamped version of its entry-level smart speaker at a press event in New York Tuesday: The new $49 Nest Mini speaker effectively replaces its Home Mini predecessor with bigger sound, a built-in machine learning chip for faster responses, ultrasound for proximity detection and the ability to pair 2 speakers for inexpensive stereo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad