×

Quibi Head of Partnerships and Advertising Tim Connolly Departs

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tim Connolly - Quibi

Tim Connolly, the former Hulu exec who joined Quibi last year as head of partnerships and advertising, is leaving the mobile TV subscription startup founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Connolly’s exit comes months ahead of Quibi’s planned April 2020 debut. His departure was first reported by Business Insider.

At Quibi, Connolly had been in charge of business relationships with all partners including subscriber-acquisition partners (like app stores, mobile operators and music services); advertisers and agencies; tech partners; and promotional partners.

The company’s ad-sales group will now report directly to CEO Meg Whitman. It’s not immediately clear which execs are pickup up Connolly’s other duties.

Connolly previously was senior VP, head of partnerships and distribution at Hulu. He left that post in the summer of 2018 as part of a reorg. Prior to joining Hulu in 2014, he worked at Disney heading up digital distribution initiatives for TV,

Related

Quibi has set April 6, 2020, as the launch date for its mobile video service stocked with shows in sub-10-minute episodes, targeting around 7,000 episodes in the first year. Quibi currently plans to charge $5 monthly for a plan with ads and $8 for an ad-free tier.

The company has raised $1 billion from investors including Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Viacom, WarnerMedia and Lionsgate. Whitman told Variety earlier this year that the company is seeking to raise an additional $500 million to take Quibi to a breakeven. The startup has a content budget of approximately $1.1 billion for Year One.

Quibi has announced projects from a raft of Hollywood A-listers, including Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Steven Spielberg, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman and Laurence Fishburne.

Other senior execs recruited by Quibi include Diane Nelson, former president of DC Entertainment, as head of content operations; Tom Conrad, previously with Snap and Pandora, as chief product officer; and ex-CAA agent Jim Toth as head of content acquisitions and talent.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Tim Connolly - Quibi

    Quibi Head of Partnerships and Advertising Tim Connolly Departs

    Tim Connolly, the former Hulu exec who joined Quibi last year as head of partnerships and advertising, is leaving the mobile TV subscription startup founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg. Connolly’s exit comes months ahead of Quibi’s planned April 2020 debut. His departure was first reported by Business Insider. At Quibi, Connolly had been in charge of [...]

  • Warner Music Group Partners With Audiomack

    Warner Music Group Partners With Audiomack

    Warner Music Group announced it has entered a partnership with the music streaming and discovery service Audiomack, marking the platform’s first licensing deal with a major label. According to the announcement, the two companies will work together on content concepts and explore ways to break emerging artists, connecting music fans with rising talent before they [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Yanks 210 Channels for Spreading Propaganda Against Hong Kong Protests

    Google said it disabled a group of 210 channels on YouTube that were acting in a coordinated “influence campaign” directed against the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Google announced the action Thursday, three days after Facebook and Twitter said they had removed accounts identified as linked to China-backed disinformation campaigns on their platforms aiming [...]

  • Ann Sarnoff Warner Bros

    Ann Sarnoff Formally Takes Reins of Warner Bros. as CEO

    The Ann Sarnoff era at Warner Bros. has begun. Sarnoff formally took the reins as Warner Bros. chair-CEO on Thursday, two months after she was appointed to the post. Sarnoff told employees in a memo that she has been impressed by the company’s track record during the past year amid a period of upheaval for [...]

  • Martin Clunes - Manhunt

    YouTube TV Adds Subscription Options for AMC Networks' Acorn TV, UMC

    Google’s YouTube TV now offers two more add-on channels to subscribers, under an expanded pact with AMC Networks: British TV service Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which features a selection of black TV and film titles. Acorn TV’s add-on channel is now available via YouTube TV for $6 per month and UMC is [...]

  • homepod-white-shelf

    Apple Said to Prep Cheaper HomePod for 2020

    Apple is getting ready to introduce a cheaper version of its HomePod smart speaker in 2020, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The company is also working on a new version of its AirPod headphones for next year, according to Bloomberg. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The new version of the HomePod is said [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad