Quibi Head of Partnerships and Advertising Tim Connolly Departs

Tim Connolly, the former Hulu exec who joined Quibi last year as head of partnerships and advertising, is leaving the mobile TV subscription startup founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Connolly’s exit comes months ahead of Quibi’s planned April 2020 debut. His departure was first reported by Business Insider.

At Quibi, Connolly had been in charge of business relationships with all partners including subscriber-acquisition partners (like app stores, mobile operators and music services); advertisers and agencies; tech partners; and promotional partners.

The company’s ad-sales group will now report directly to CEO Meg Whitman. It’s not immediately clear which execs are pickup up Connolly’s other duties.

Connolly previously was senior VP, head of partnerships and distribution at Hulu. He left that post in the summer of 2018 as part of a reorg. Prior to joining Hulu in 2014, he worked at Disney heading up digital distribution initiatives for TV,

Quibi has set April 6, 2020, as the launch date for its mobile video service stocked with shows in sub-10-minute episodes, targeting around 7,000 episodes in the first year. Quibi currently plans to charge $5 monthly for a plan with ads and $8 for an ad-free tier.

The company has raised $1 billion from investors including Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Viacom, WarnerMedia and Lionsgate. Whitman told Variety earlier this year that the company is seeking to raise an additional $500 million to take Quibi to a breakeven. The startup has a content budget of approximately $1.1 billion for Year One.

Quibi has announced projects from a raft of Hollywood A-listers, including Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Steven Spielberg, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman and Laurence Fishburne.

Other senior execs recruited by Quibi include Diane Nelson, former president of DC Entertainment, as head of content operations; Tom Conrad, previously with Snap and Pandora, as chief product officer; and ex-CAA agent Jim Toth as head of content acquisitions and talent.