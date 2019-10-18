×
Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Picks T-Mobile as Wireless Launch Partner

Jeffrey Katzenberg
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety

Quibi, the short-form mobile TV service founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, announced a pact with T-Mobile to be the official telecommunications partner for its April 2020 launch.

T-Mobile will be the exclusive wireless distributor when Quibi launches next spring. However, the arrangement doesn’t mean only T-Mobile customers will be able to subscribe to Quibi: Anyone will be able to sign up for Quibi, regardless of their carrier.

Headed by founder Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi plans to launch its service April 6, 2020, priced at $5 monthly for a version with ads and $8 for an ad-free tier. The company’s theory is that it can attract a subscriber base of smartphone-centric millennials for its premium, bite-size programming.

“Quibi will deliver premium video content for millennials on a technology platform that is built exclusively for mobile, so a telecommunications partner like T-Mobile, with their broad coverage today and impressive 5G roadmap, is the perfect fit,” Whitman said in a statement.

John Legere, T-Mobile’s brash-talking CEO, commented, “Of course Quibi and T-Mobile are working together — we’re two mobile-centric disruptors committed to challenging the status quo and giving customers incredible experiences. Quibi is completely re-imagining video content for a mobile-first world, and that’s what makes this such a strong partnership.”

The L.A.-based company, bankrolled to the tune of $1 billion, has lined up projects from entertainment A-listers including Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Steven Spielberg, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Trevor Noah, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman and Peter Farrelly.

